If You Want To Use Less Oil While Cooking, Follow This Simple Tip

Cooking advice regarding oil can feel decisive. Some say to drink good quality olive oil on its own by the spoon, whereas others eschew cooking with certain oils entirely. But there is a happy medium between both ends of the spectrum and that is to simply replace some of the oil with a liquid such as water, broth, or even soy sauce. If you've ever tried to saute veggies without heavy oils and ended up with burnt garlic or onions, this is the trick you need.

You could be cutting back on oil because of calories, allergies, or for the simple fact that some oils become unpleasantly bitter and smoky at high temperatures, especially once they are taken past their smoke point. By swapping in or topping up your oil with small amounts of liquid as you cook, you can bypass these issues. The liquid will add moisture and keep your food from drying and sticking to the pan or burning.

This is a trick that works best when stir-frying or sauteing in a pan and especially for foods that naturally release some moisture as they cook, such as lean meat, tofu, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, and peppers. As the foods release their water, they help add additional moisture to the pan which prevents sticking. You can still add a small drizzle of oil at first and then supplement it with little splashes of your liquid of choice as and when the vegetables start sticking.