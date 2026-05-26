The Retro '30s Fast Food Chain That Built A Small Empire In Ohio (It Still Exists)

You have to love it when family-owned regional restaurant chains manage to not only succeed, but last for more than 90 years while continuing to grow. That's exactly the case with Swensons Drive-In, an Ohio-based burger chain with 23 locations across the state.

Wesley T. "Pop" Swenson opened the first location in Akron, Ohio, in 1934. 15 years later, Swenson sold the restaurant to Robert Phillips, who opened a second location in 1952 and began Swensons' slow growth over the next several decades. The drive-in nature of the restaurant helped set it apart; customers could pull up, turn their lights on to indicate they were ready to order, and Swensons' Curb Servers would literally sprint to the car and quickly take their order.

By 2015, Swensons had seven locations. Today, thanks to a growth model initiated by current CEO Jeff Flowers, the fast food chain has grown to 23 locations throughout Ohio. Flowers plans more growth in the near future in other possible markets, such as Detroit and Philadelphia.