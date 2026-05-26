The Retro '30s Fast Food Chain That Built A Small Empire In Ohio (It Still Exists)
You have to love it when family-owned regional restaurant chains manage to not only succeed, but last for more than 90 years while continuing to grow. That's exactly the case with Swensons Drive-In, an Ohio-based burger chain with 23 locations across the state.
Wesley T. "Pop" Swenson opened the first location in Akron, Ohio, in 1934. 15 years later, Swenson sold the restaurant to Robert Phillips, who opened a second location in 1952 and began Swensons' slow growth over the next several decades. The drive-in nature of the restaurant helped set it apart; customers could pull up, turn their lights on to indicate they were ready to order, and Swensons' Curb Servers would literally sprint to the car and quickly take their order.
By 2015, Swensons had seven locations. Today, thanks to a growth model initiated by current CEO Jeff Flowers, the fast food chain has grown to 23 locations throughout Ohio. Flowers plans more growth in the near future in other possible markets, such as Detroit and Philadelphia.
A diner-style menu with true drive-in vibes
Swensons is most famous for its Galley Boy, a double cheeseburger with two of Swensons' sauces on a toasted bun, garnished with its signature green olive on a toothpick. The menu also includes hamburgers (which it calls "hamburgs"), cheeseburgs, hot dogs, chicken and fish sandwiches, sloppy joe's, chicken tenders, and a lot more. The sides are somewhat unique: Potato Teezers (a combination of crispy potatoes, cheese, and jalapeños), fried zucchini and mushrooms, plus fries, onion rings, and tater tots. In classic diner style, Swensons also serves up milkshakes, floats with different soda options, and a line of house-made fruity dirty sodas called "Specialty Whips." All of this at a fair price point compared to larger chains: The Galley Boy burger with fries and a soft drink costs around $11.
Whether it's nostalgia, the old-school drive-in restaurant vibes, or the food, customer reviews are positive. One Yelp reviewer comments, "Growing up with this drive-in has been such a treat, and it's a tradition I don't see ending anytime soon." She adds to not overlook Swensons' milkshakes. A Redditor also praises the chain's hamburgers: "Swensons' Galley Boys are amazing. Literally my favorite burger." Overall, if you live in or near Ohio, Swensons Drive-In is worth a visit. With a growing footprint in Ohio and possible future locations outside the state, it seems Swensons is also here to stay.