Skip The Carrots And Potatoes — Throw A Head Of Cabbage In Your Pot Roast And Thanks Us Later

Pot roast might just be the ultimate hybrid of convenience and comfort food all in one. Usually made in a slow cooker or Dutch oven, it often takes minutes to put together and requires just a handful of readily available ingredients, including the roast itself (typically beef chuck), some hearty vegetables, and whatever seasonings you like putting in your pot roast. After simmering for up to 8 hours in a pool of flavorful, savory beef broth, you're left with tender meat, velvety veggies, and tons of beautifully bloomed flavor. That this dish requires a low-and-slow cooking method to achieve deep flavor is exactly why you can ditch the typical carrots and potatoes and replace them with a head of earthy, peppery green cabbage.

Although it's one of the more overlooked brassicas, cabbage responds beautifully to braising and other slow-cooking methods, gradually transforming from waxy and crisp to fork-tender and rich, absorbing whatever flavors you've added to the dish. It also becomes slightly sweet as it cooks, offsetting the pot roast's potentially intense saltiness and beefiness. Though it's a tough veggie, cabbage is still chock full of water and won't need nearly as much time as root veg or the meat itself to break down and become tender. So, you can chop it into fairly thick ribbons and simply tuck it into the cooking liquid during the last 30 minutes or so of cooking. This ensures the cruciferous vegetable has plenty of time to soften, but won't cook for so long that it becomes soggy and disintegrates.