Skip The Carrots And Potatoes — Throw A Head Of Cabbage In Your Pot Roast And Thanks Us Later
Pot roast might just be the ultimate hybrid of convenience and comfort food all in one. Usually made in a slow cooker or Dutch oven, it often takes minutes to put together and requires just a handful of readily available ingredients, including the roast itself (typically beef chuck), some hearty vegetables, and whatever seasonings you like putting in your pot roast. After simmering for up to 8 hours in a pool of flavorful, savory beef broth, you're left with tender meat, velvety veggies, and tons of beautifully bloomed flavor. That this dish requires a low-and-slow cooking method to achieve deep flavor is exactly why you can ditch the typical carrots and potatoes and replace them with a head of earthy, peppery green cabbage.
Although it's one of the more overlooked brassicas, cabbage responds beautifully to braising and other slow-cooking methods, gradually transforming from waxy and crisp to fork-tender and rich, absorbing whatever flavors you've added to the dish. It also becomes slightly sweet as it cooks, offsetting the pot roast's potentially intense saltiness and beefiness. Though it's a tough veggie, cabbage is still chock full of water and won't need nearly as much time as root veg or the meat itself to break down and become tender. So, you can chop it into fairly thick ribbons and simply tuck it into the cooking liquid during the last 30 minutes or so of cooking. This ensures the cruciferous vegetable has plenty of time to soften, but won't cook for so long that it becomes soggy and disintegrates.
Seasoning pot roast with cabbage to delicious perfection
Since pot roast and cabbage both have a reputation for being slightly boring on their own, it's important to pay close attention to building flavors that complement your meat and veg. Adding French onion soup mix to pot roast or brightening it up with a splash of apple cider vinegar are both excellent, low-effort ways to elevate both the cabbage and the beef. Onions and cabbage are a classic pairing, as the mellow bite they develop when cooked together is absolutely delicious. Vinegar and cabbage are another common combination; the acidity helps the cabbage retain a little of its peppery zing.
In fact, there's no rule stating that you can't use both onion soup mix and vinegar in your pot roast, as the combination would bring a robustly balanced flavor. You also don't have to stop at cabbage. If you're a bit of a pot roast purist, go ahead and line your slow cooker with a bed of roughly chopped carrots, potatoes, and celery, as this classic trio will make the meal more aromatic, delicious, and filling without overshadowing the cabbage.
If you're not a fan of vinegar but want to add some acidity that works well with beef and cabbage alike, a small can of tomato paste or a cup of barbecue sauce can do wonders. Both are tangy, bright, and develop a sweet yet savory caramelization when warmed low and slow, making them the perfect pick for seasoning hearty comfort meals like this one.