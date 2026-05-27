The One Restaurant I Always Take Friends To In Puerto Vallarta
One of the major perks of living in Puerto Vallarta is that we're spoiled for choices when it comes to dining. No matter where you are in the city, you're never far from food stands and restaurants serving up everything from tacos to tortas, sushi, and steaks as well as all those iconic seafood dishes you need to try in Mexico. Over the five years I've lived here, I've built up a reliable rotation of go-to spots. But when I'm playing host to friends and family, there's one place we go: Abulón Antojería del Mar.
Abulón is a charming seafood spot that does things a bit differently from your typical mariscos joint. Sure, you can get classic Pacific Coast dishes such as aguachiles and traditional Mexican-style ceviche (which is different from Peruvian ceviche), but the menu also features unique creations that you won't find anywhere else. Take, for example, the Seared Tuna Taco featuring tuna coated in chipotle ash and cilantro seeds and served on a blue corn tortilla covered with a crispy cheese crust.
Although I aim to try something new every time I'm at Abulón, there are a few dishes I always go back to. The Tuna Sashimi features ridiculously fresh slices of tuna doused in a tangy ponzu sauce with a sprinkling of onion, cilantro, and fiery dried chiltepin chili flakes. I'm also a huge fan of the Grilled Octopus, which is coated in an earthy Yucatan-style black recado spice blend and served with sweet potato chips and a creamy banana pepper and Mexican husk tomato sauce.
What to expect at Abulón Antojería del Mar
Abulón is located in the Versalles neighborhood, which has come to be known as Puerto Vallarta's gastronomic hub. Step through the restaurant's wrought-iron gates and you'll find yourself in a garden-like setting with wooden tables surrounded by greenery. The dining area is partially covered to provide shade and allow air to flow through. The vibe is relaxed (casual dress is totally fine), and the service is friendly and efficient.
While the menu is very seafood-centric, there are a few dishes for those who prefer land-based bites. I highly recommend the Guacamole Puerco, which features cubes of pork belly marinated in gojuchang and lime, then fried until beautifully caramelized and served on a bed of creamy guacamole. The Argentinian New York Steak Agauchile is another ultra-tasty dish. You'll also find plenty of drinks on offer, including classic micheladas with Clamato juice, local craft beers, wines, and cocktails.
Walk-ins are always welcome at Abulón, but you may want to make a reservation if you're planning on dining with a group. This is especially true if you're visiting during Puerto Vallarta's high season between November and April, when tourist visits are at an all-time high and snowbirds are in town. The restaurant is open from noon until 9 p.m. every day except for Mondays, and it accepts cash and credit cards.
Visit Abulón Antojería del Mar at Hamburgo 137, Versalles, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico 48310.