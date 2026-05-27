The One Restaurant I Always Take Friends To In Puerto Vallarta

One of the major perks of living in Puerto Vallarta is that we're spoiled for choices when it comes to dining. No matter where you are in the city, you're never far from food stands and restaurants serving up everything from tacos to tortas, sushi, and steaks as well as all those iconic seafood dishes you need to try in Mexico. Over the five years I've lived here, I've built up a reliable rotation of go-to spots. But when I'm playing host to friends and family, there's one place we go: Abulón Antojería del Mar.

Abulón is a charming seafood spot that does things a bit differently from your typical mariscos joint. Sure, you can get classic Pacific Coast dishes such as aguachiles and traditional Mexican-style ceviche (which is different from Peruvian ceviche), but the menu also features unique creations that you won't find anywhere else. Take, for example, the Seared Tuna Taco featuring tuna coated in chipotle ash and cilantro seeds and served on a blue corn tortilla covered with a crispy cheese crust.

Although I aim to try something new every time I'm at Abulón, there are a few dishes I always go back to. The Tuna Sashimi features ridiculously fresh slices of tuna doused in a tangy ponzu sauce with a sprinkling of onion, cilantro, and fiery dried chiltepin chili flakes. I'm also a huge fan of the Grilled Octopus, which is coated in an earthy Yucatan-style black recado spice blend and served with sweet potato chips and a creamy banana pepper and Mexican husk tomato sauce.