This Iconic 90-Year-Old Mexican Chain Serves My Favorite Dessert In Los Angeles
It's no secret that Los Angeles is home to some of the best Mexican restaurants in the country. I've lived in the City of Angels for 10 years now, and have tried almost all of them. But a new churrería just upped the ante even further with supersized churros you have to see to believe. El Moro opened its doors in the Echo Park neighborhood this past January, with locals like myself battening down the hatches for a chance to check out this new Mexico City transplant. Having gone multiple times since, El Moro has become my favorite dessert spot in the city thanks to its unique menu.
Having operated in Mexico's capital since 1935, El Moro has spent more than a lifetime dedicated to making the perfect churro. The new iteration stateside proves it accomplished its mission, and it even made dipping sauces for extra credit. You find a lot more than the humble churro on El Moro's menu, but that's what 95% of the people lining up around the block are there to eat. That said, hands down my favorite dessert on the extensive menu is the consuelo. This short, stout, sweet sandwich puts a hefty amount of ice cream between two warm, crunchy churro cookies. When I last visited El Moro in late April, I had the seasonal mango ice cream, an incredibly delicious sweet-and-tart treat that worked perfectly in this ice cream sandwich, as well as in a milkshake.
What to eat and drink at El Moro
Like most people, I order a handful of churros each time I visit El Moro. They're sold individually and in bunches of four or 12, making them a perfect snack pack to share with friends visiting from out of town between restaurant trips. Each bite is perfectly crispy, deep-fried, and covered in a generous amount of cinnamon sugar — not to mention these vegan-friendly treats are the size of the average man's forearm.
The only thing that can make these churros better is a dipping sauce, of which El Moro makes five. The classic chocolate — made with real cacao imported from the Mexican state of Tobasco, which El Moro uses as a "secret ingredient" in all its chocolate products — is my personal favorite. There's also chocolate hazelnut, condensed milk, a seasonal flavor, and cajeta (caramelized goat's milk). Hot or iced chocolate drinks, such as the Mexicano or Champurrado, make perfect churro companions, for both sipping and dipping. Dessert is the name of the game, but El Moro also makes terrific tortas (Mexican sandwiches stuffed with hot al pastor, onions, and cilantro). I actually didn't realize this until the last time I visited, and was pleasantly surprised with the savory option.
El Moro makes its way to LA
Beginning as a street cart in 1935, El Moro has since expanded with 17 locations around Mexico City, including one exceptional restaurant in the airport. The Echo Park location is only the second El Moro within the United States; the first is located in Costa Mesa, California.
The churrería is largely the same in the United States as it is in Mexico, with some slight adjustments to cater to its new hometown audience. During baseball season, El Moro celebrates the Dodgers with blue churros coated in sparkling blue sugar, which catches your eye before satisfying your tastebuds. The love affair between Los Angeles and El Moro is mutual. I braved the line on several occasions now, and as someone who detests waiting in line for anything trendy, I have to say, it's not that bad. The counter service stop takes orders faster than you can say "churrería," and I've never waited more than 15 minutes for my order. Still, it's easy to see that, in just a few short months, El Moro has made quite a name for itself in the city of celebrity.
El Moro's Los Angeles location is at 1524 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90026.