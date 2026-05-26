This Iconic 90-Year-Old Mexican Chain Serves My Favorite Dessert In Los Angeles

It's no secret that Los Angeles is home to some of the best Mexican restaurants in the country. I've lived in the City of Angels for 10 years now, and have tried almost all of them. But a new churrería just upped the ante even further with supersized churros you have to see to believe. El Moro opened its doors in the Echo Park neighborhood this past January, with locals like myself battening down the hatches for a chance to check out this new Mexico City transplant. Having gone multiple times since, El Moro has become my favorite dessert spot in the city thanks to its unique menu.

Having operated in Mexico's capital since 1935, El Moro has spent more than a lifetime dedicated to making the perfect churro. The new iteration stateside proves it accomplished its mission, and it even made dipping sauces for extra credit. You find a lot more than the humble churro on El Moro's menu, but that's what 95% of the people lining up around the block are there to eat. That said, hands down my favorite dessert on the extensive menu is the consuelo. This short, stout, sweet sandwich puts a hefty amount of ice cream between two warm, crunchy churro cookies. When I last visited El Moro in late April, I had the seasonal mango ice cream, an incredibly delicious sweet-and-tart treat that worked perfectly in this ice cream sandwich, as well as in a milkshake.