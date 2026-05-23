Forget Prepackaged Ground Beef If You Want A True Rare Steakhouse-Style Burger

If you want a crust on your burger, then 80% lean beef is a good way to go because that fat helps crisp the outside without drying the burger out. However, you also need the cooking surface's temperature to be hot enough to get a crust. "High heat is the hot ticket when it comes to getting a solid crust on the outside for a burger you still want to cook to a rare doneness," says Emmanuel Inocencio. "A really hot flat top will help you get a great crust." For reference, the pan should be around 450 degrees Fahrenheit to build that crust quickly. To maintain that rare interior, the burger should be cooked to 125 degrees Fahrenheit in its center.

When looking for a crispy crust, "don't smash the juice out of it while cooking," advises Britt Rescigno. To build even more flavor, she suggests seasoning the beef patties at least half an hour before cooking to let the seasonings absorb into the burger and break through its surface. While the crispy exterior and rare interior are the perfect pairing, keep in mind that undercooked meat can cause foodborne illness. "For home chefs, I really recommend knowing where your beef is coming from," Inocencio says. "You're going to know and have the peace of mind the beef is as fresh as it can be."