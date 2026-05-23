For The Perfect Biscuits Every Time, Follow Michael Ruhlman's 3-2-1 Rule

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A flaky, freshly-baked biscuit with gently yielding layers truly is a thing of beauty. But achieving consistently light and tender results can be tricky. Prolific cookbook author Michael Ruhlman has come to the rescue with an exceedingly simple and rather foolproof cheat code in the form of his 3-2-1 rule. It all boils down to ratios: No matter the overall recipe quantity, you should always use 3 parts flour to 2 parts liquid and 1 part fat for biscuits you'll want to sink your teeth into.

Ruhlman literally wrote the book on this formula, along with other "magic" cooking combos in "Ratio: The Simple Codes Behind the Craft of Everyday Cooking." This handy tome helps home cooks easily remember foundational recipes for everything from biscuits to cookie dough to vinaigrette. Along with baking powder and salt, consider yourself armed for biscuit success with flour, milk, butter, and this trusty formula.