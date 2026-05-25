Here's What The Average American Ate During The Industrial Revolution

The Industrial Revolution was a major turning point in technology and machinery for the world. It took place between the late 18th and early 20th centuries, though it's often described as being two parts: the late 1700s to mid-1800s, then the late 1800s to early 1900s. During this time, Americans' diets saw a shift, too.

With the rise of factories, the lunch break began to take shape, and this impacted what Americans ate. The need arose for easy, efficient meals that people could eat on a short lunch break, and with people moving from rural areas into more populated towns and cities to find work, the food landscape shifted from freshly farmed food to easier, store-bought goods. Some great meal concepts came out of the revolution, such as the rise of the sandwich. Diets varied greatly based on wealth and class, but here's what you could expect to find on your plate as an average working American living during these rapidly modernizing times.