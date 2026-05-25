The Versatile Aldi Non-Alcoholic Mixer That's Become My Go-To For Mocktails
When the weather gets warm and sunny, my bar cart gets filled with all of my summery favorites. Of course, mine may look a little different than yours, as everything on it is exclusively non-alcoholic — but the sentiment is still there. Non-alcoholic agave spirits like Ritual and Free Spirits make their appearance, as do citrusy and refreshing sodas, garnishes, and more. And one recent addition to my NA arsenal? Aldi's non-alcoholic Lime Margarita Mixer, which is sold under the Nature's Nectar brand.
I first stumbled upon this product when I perused the store's aisles for a piece on the Aldi finds that every home bartender needs. It appears to be a seasonal product, and I only started seeing it crop up in the refrigerated juice section in early May, but I wouldn't be opposed if it stuck around long after the ideal season for margaritas was in my rearview mirror.
The flavor of this mixer is very bright and citrusy — almost like a limeade that is twice as tart as it is sweet. It's tart, refreshing, and invigorating to sip solo, but something magical happens when you pair the mocktail mixer with a splash of NA tequila and a bit of fresh lime juice: You get a bright, easy sipper that has all of the classic marg flavors with none of the alcohol. The flavor of the mocktail is not at all cloying or syrupy, making it an essential for all of your margarita and summery cocktail recipes, including ones you can batch.
What other customers have to say about this mocktail mixer
This mocktail mixer can be found next to the strawberry guava mojito mixer in the refrigerated juice section. Every time I pay a visit to my local Aldi and add a bottle (or two, if I have company coming over), I find that its stock is always dwindling — which tells me that consumer perception of it is pretty good. Although I will admit that not all of Aldi's mocktails are good (I tried the canned Mai Tai mocktail, and it was, frankly, horrible), folks seem to like this mixer.
"I like that they use cane sugar instead of corn syrup," one Facebook user said, and I have to agree. Health perceptions aside, the cane sugar does create a clean flavor without the sticky, cloying aftertaste that can sometimes come with juices and lemonades. Another user on the same thread suggested putting the mixer into a Ninja CREAMi — which is an idea I never thought of but am excited to try, as it would turn this sweet mixer into a tasty margarita slushie, either sans or with booze.
"I add either the mocktail spritzer or some soda water. A splash of jalapeño juice. Ahhhh mazing," said another Facebook user. Since they aren't overly sweet, this hint of spice would cut through the acidity of the mixer well and help balance it. You could even play with different rims; I like going with a lime and Tajìn one, but you can stick with classic salt if you prefer. You may not even be able to guess that your mixer came from Aldi!