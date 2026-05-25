The Versatile Aldi Non-Alcoholic Mixer That's Become My Go-To For Mocktails

When the weather gets warm and sunny, my bar cart gets filled with all of my summery favorites. Of course, mine may look a little different than yours, as everything on it is exclusively non-alcoholic — but the sentiment is still there. Non-alcoholic agave spirits like Ritual and Free Spirits make their appearance, as do citrusy and refreshing sodas, garnishes, and more. And one recent addition to my NA arsenal? Aldi's non-alcoholic Lime Margarita Mixer, which is sold under the Nature's Nectar brand.

I first stumbled upon this product when I perused the store's aisles for a piece on the Aldi finds that every home bartender needs. It appears to be a seasonal product, and I only started seeing it crop up in the refrigerated juice section in early May, but I wouldn't be opposed if it stuck around long after the ideal season for margaritas was in my rearview mirror.

The flavor of this mixer is very bright and citrusy — almost like a limeade that is twice as tart as it is sweet. It's tart, refreshing, and invigorating to sip solo, but something magical happens when you pair the mocktail mixer with a splash of NA tequila and a bit of fresh lime juice: You get a bright, easy sipper that has all of the classic marg flavors with none of the alcohol. The flavor of the mocktail is not at all cloying or syrupy, making it an essential for all of your margarita and summery cocktail recipes, including ones you can batch.