The Aldi Mocktail I Won't Buy Again (It Tastes Like Bad Apple Juice)

Considering my penchant for NA cans, I figured I would be a pretty harsh critic of any canned mocktail. However, I only have my experience with this mocktail for reference, as other folks on the internet are tight-lipped about their opinions of it. It was brought out with the piña colada and the passion fruit mocktails, which shoppers seem to really like. But there hasn't been much press at all about the mai tai, which leads me to believe that Aldi is trying to shove it under the rug and pretend that it never released it.

As I sipped this mocktail, I couldn't help but think about whether there was any way to redeem it and make it taste not only more mai tai-esque, but also more palatable. Potentially, if Aldi could switch out the apple juice for something in the orange or grape family, it would provide a more neutral canvas for a rum alternative. Or, it could model this drink like its summery Nature's Nectar margarita mixer and make it with the intention of the customer adding their own NA spirits to it. But it's not my job as a customer to think that hard or try to upgrade a supposedly ready-to-drink beverage, which is why I won't be buying this mocktail again.

Drinkers looking for a mai tai-adjacent sipper should skip Aldi altogether and make it themselves; there are many excellent rum and orange liqueur alternatives from brands like Lyre's worth trying. Mai tais are relatively simple to bring together, even without the alcohol, and it goes to show that some products are just better left up to the professionals.