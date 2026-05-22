Scrambled Eggs Are 10x Better With A Spoonful Of This Fresh, Flavorful Topping

Do you love scrambled eggs but often wish there were more fresh-tasting toppings to add to this classic food for a more impactful flavor? Aside from following the most coveted secrets for making the best scrambled eggs, adding in the right extras (at the right time) makes all the difference. While you can certainly use Gordon Ramsay's foolproof technique for fluffy scrambled eggs by adding a dollop of creme fraiche or sour cream to your eggs as they cook, for an additional jolt of bright flavor upon serving, try salsa for a tasty, unexpected twist.

Pairing this zesty condiment with scrambled eggs is one of the most creative ways to use salsa in your cooking. The combination of warmly comforting eggs, with their creamy, mild flavor, and a bright, zingy salsa, provides the perfect balance of contrasting tastes, textures, and temperatures in every bite. Better still, adding salsa to your next plate of scrambled eggs couldn't be easier. Either mix a spoonful directly into your hot eggs as they finish cooking, or use salsa as a quick last-minute topping. And since there are so many different types of salsas to choose from, you can simplify things by using your favorite store-bought variety, or make your own to suit your palate.