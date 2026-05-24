You Might Be Committing Aldi Cashiers' Biggest Pet Peeve When You Check Out
Here's the thing about Aldi checkout: most people mess it up the first time. The cashier is fast. Like, uncomfortably fast if you've never seen it before. That's not an accident. The cashiers' scanning speed gets tracked, so they're not slowing down for you. Groceries go straight into a cart beside the register, no ceremony, no order. And nobody's bagging anything. Not the cashier, not a bagger (because there is no bagger). Bagging is your job, and it doesn't happen at the register (no, that's not an Aldi myth). It's just one item in a list of things Aldi does differently than other grocery stores. And if you've never been before, it helps to understand a few things before your first trip to Aldi, so nothing catches you off guard.
See that long shelf along the wall past the registers? That's where you go. You wheel your cart over, you bag your stuff, you move on. The whole system exists to keep prices down — no bags, no extra staff, less overhead. It's smart, actually. Just not obvious if nobody told you.
So what's the move that Aldi cashiers secretly dread? Trying to bag while they're still scanning. It sounds minor, but it's not. Cashiers are being measured on how many items they scan per minute, and a customer reaching into the same cart they're actively throwing groceries into kills that number and causes near accidents. Employees on Reddit have talked about being afraid to bump customers' hands mid-scan. But they can't stop scanning, just wait for the bagging to stop, because they're on a timeline. The only option really is for cashiers to keep going and hope for the best. The bottom line is that nobody's having a good time. Just let them finish. Take your cart to the counter and bag. That's literally what it's there for.
Other stuff that bugs Aldi employees
Not having your payment ready is a big one. The line is moving fast, and then suddenly it's not, all because someone's fishing through a purse for their card. Checkout cashiers who are already on a tight schedule will appreciate it if you have your payment out before your last item gets scanned, so it only takes you two seconds to pay and move on.
Crowding the belt is another thing that can grind cashiers' gears. If the person in front of you is still unloading, don't start piling your groceries and Aldi find products right behind them. Wait for some actual space and use a divider. Mixed-up orders are a sure-fire way to disrupt their streamlined flow.
And the closing time thing. Walking in 30 minutes before closing time and leisurely doing a full shop is not a crime, but it's something employees actually complain about, loudly, across multiple Reddit threads. Closing a store isn't just locking the door. There's a lot of work involved to wind things down for the night, and standing around waiting for one last customer to wrap up their shopping after hours is exhausting. If you can help it, don't be that person. Aldi's system is honestly pretty efficient; it just requires you to really learn it before your first time shopping and keep it in mind every time thereafter.