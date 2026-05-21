Tips For Thrifting Your Own DIY Lenox Spice Village

Searching for kitchenware at thrift stores is becoming increasingly popular. Anyone who is an avid thrift shopper knows that, among kitchenware, Lenox products are rare, exciting finds. This company sells many products, but it's most known for its nostalgic spice jars with a cult-like following online. Though, due to their virality across social media, they have consequently become difficult to find, often scooped up quickly.

The Lenox spice village debuted in 1989 and after 35 years, it has been newly re-released. Now, collectors can buy a modern selection of these same adorable ceramic houses, designed to emulate miniature versions of Victorian homes. Each comes marked with the names of popular herbs and spices, making for truly distinct collector's items that are as useful as they are decorative. Resellers have caught on to the lengths that collectors are willing to go to acquire these rare pieces. Therefore, many of these ceramics are often very costly.

If you don't have nearly $300 for the newest collection, not all hope is lost. There are many alternatives that emulate a similar feel to the Lenox spice village, but you'll want to have a clear idea as to how to find them before you go hunting. You can find similar items at your local thrift store, an estate sale, or various online sellers, for example. Finding these lookalikes is just one piece to this puzzle. You'll also want to consider how you plan to display your collection. It's good to have a failsafe retailer in mind as well.