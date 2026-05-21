Tips For Thrifting Your Own DIY Lenox Spice Village
Searching for kitchenware at thrift stores is becoming increasingly popular. Anyone who is an avid thrift shopper knows that, among kitchenware, Lenox products are rare, exciting finds. This company sells many products, but it's most known for its nostalgic spice jars with a cult-like following online. Though, due to their virality across social media, they have consequently become difficult to find, often scooped up quickly.
The Lenox spice village debuted in 1989 and after 35 years, it has been newly re-released. Now, collectors can buy a modern selection of these same adorable ceramic houses, designed to emulate miniature versions of Victorian homes. Each comes marked with the names of popular herbs and spices, making for truly distinct collector's items that are as useful as they are decorative. Resellers have caught on to the lengths that collectors are willing to go to acquire these rare pieces. Therefore, many of these ceramics are often very costly.
If you don't have nearly $300 for the newest collection, not all hope is lost. There are many alternatives that emulate a similar feel to the Lenox spice village, but you'll want to have a clear idea as to how to find them before you go hunting. You can find similar items at your local thrift store, an estate sale, or various online sellers, for example. Finding these lookalikes is just one piece to this puzzle. You'll also want to consider how you plan to display your collection. It's good to have a failsafe retailer in mind as well.
Check out online marketplaces
Websites like eBay and Etsy are a great place to begin your Lenox or Lenox look-alike search. You'll certainly come across many listings of the original collector's item, but often they're too expensive to justify. Instead of looking for Lenox branded spice jars, keep an eye out for dupes across these same websites. If eBay and Etsy are still too pricey, you could try other reseller websites and marketplaces.
One Redditor said, "They are pretty expensive ($300-400) on Etsy and eBay, but keep an eye out because sometimes places like Facebook marketplace and other online marketplaces have them cheaper." On another Reddit thread, another person shared that they happened to find an affordable alternative on this very site. "I scored this same set, but with 8 spice houses instead of 7, on Facebook marketplace for $25 last month. They are also made in Taiwan just like the Lenox ones but do not have a brand name on them."
It can be difficult to know what to search for at first. Using keywords to help you uncover more affordable alternatives and look-alikes is a great start. Try entering in "decorative spice jar houses," or "handmade spice village." This method should help uncover lesser-known brands that have a similar look for a more affordable price. Once you get to grips with the brand-name alternatives, try looking those up directly, too. You may find similar items from cheaper brands like Brooks & Bentley, Avon, Otagiri, and Spode, for example.
Go thrifting in person
It's true that collectors are always on the hunt for these spice jars, but it never hurts to have a look across the shelves of your local thrift. Donations constantly shuffle in throughout the week, with new items popping up all the time. On Reddit, a comment noted, "hit your local goodwill, I know that you probably won't find a whole set in there, but you never know. A piece or two could be hanging out and worth the grab on this collection if you find one."
While it seems rare, one shopper managed to find a near complete set of the Lenox spice village for $20. But it turns out that resale stores are capitalizing on the spice jars' popularity, raising prices. Sadly, this means that you aren't guaranteed a deal just because you find these items at the charity shop. One TikToker was shocked to discover an entire 24-piece Lenox spice village at her thrift. The item even included an iconic Lenox display case, but it was priced at $500.
That said, her video brought up a good point: Sometimes thrift stores will tuck away more exclusive items, especially in glass cases near the registers, so make sure to double check the locked displays before you leave. Here you may find Lenox spice village look-alikes, too. While it's rare to find these items for a reasonable price, it's not impossible. Some thrift shoppers have gotten lucky: One found an entire set for merely $5 per piece.
Thrift your own display case
Part of the allure of the Lenox spice village is due to the way it's displayed. These ceramics are not meant to lay flat in a drawer, or pushed together at the back of a spice cabinet. Instead, it's designed to operate as a functional sculpture. The vintage Lenox spice jars come with a wood case that snugly fits the whole 24-piece collection, which also requires one of the few small-kitchen spice-storage hacks that actually work: wall-mounting. That said, it's expensive and difficult to find. Instead you can use all kinds of interesting, fun, and unique shelving displays found at thrift stores or otherwise.
Some collectors go for an option that emulates the original brown wood of the Lenox spice shelving. Others choose a colorful, painted variety. Ultimately, the way you display your spice jars comes down to personal preference. You may use an acrylic display, a glass paneled shelf, or craft a DIY option at a fraction of the price. Make your own version with various items you find at the thrift store or across online re-sale marketplaces.
Once you determine what you want the display case to look like, the next hurdle is managing to mount it securely. This is crucial to ensure your collectable ceramics are safe and remain undamaged. One Redditor said, "My husband used drywall anchors and longer screws, not the ones that came with the rack. It's been hanging on the wall since I got it." So as long as you properly secure your display case, you can use just about anything for your spice jars.
Visit estate and yard sales
If you aren't having any luck at your local thrift store, it's worth checking out local estate and yard sales. These listings are generally posted on platforms like Facebook (look up specific neighborhood groups). You can also find listings on Craigslist, garagesalefinder.com, and estatesales.org, to name a few.
Here, you can look through some of the offerings that might be available. These types of sales serve as a brand new opportunity to get your hands on a look-alike Lenox set, not to mention other under-the-radar alternatives that emulate a similar feel. Here, you can also barter for lower prices and suggest bundles to get the best possible deal. At yard sales, hosts are usually trying to clear everything out so they don't have to bring it back into the house. Many are willing to bargain with you a bit more for the sake of getting rid of the items.
Estate sales are a bit different. Everything for sale is already in the house and disbursed throughout various rooms. That said, you'll want to arrive early. It's a good bet to search the darker corners, and harder to reach areas where these jars might be hidden. Think kitchen cabinets, the back of the pantry, garages, and any other areas where these items may be tucked away. Other estate sale shoppers will have a similar idea, so having a clear plan of where to start is a safe bet.
Check out various home goods stores
For those on the hunt for Lenox look-alikes, you'll want to try the aforementioned tips first, though it's worth noting that thrift stores are unpredictable. While these tips may help, you aren't guaranteed success. If you can't seem to find any of these items, it's worth checking out budget, discount, or overstock retailers instead. There are many stores where you can search for variations of these vintage items, especially if you aren't able to pay the premiums some are sold for.
For one, you can find a look-alike set at HomeGoods for around $10 per piece, although this set doesn't have as many individual jars as the Lenox collection. Still, it comes with a wide variety of options that are sure to enliven your spice display at home.
Items change over at stores like HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls quite quickly, so it's always worth popping in to see what you can find. However, it's still not a guarantee you'll find the genuine set, as the Lenox brand is very popular. Therefore, customers are likely to be on the hunt for dupes that give off a similar vibe. You may also try other budget stores, like Aldi, for special finds.