You Only Need 3 Ingredients For A Delicious Banana Bread Syrup For Coffee

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You might have heard of blending bananas with coffee to craft a uniquely balanced yet decadent sweet flavor. This classic combination of ingredients, also used in banana breads, coffee cakes, and desserts, is trending in the coffee space as well. All you need to infuse your favorite coffee beverage with the sweet delight of banana bread is a syrup made with three ingredients that you can make while brewing your first daily cup.

Making banana bread syrup works on the same principle you would use to make simple syrup for cocktails, which is usually done with 1 part sugar and 1 part water, depending on how thick and sweet you like it. However, to make banana bread syrup, you also need to include one mashed banana. Prepare your homemade banana bread syrup by adding mashed banana to a water and sugar mixture in equal proportions, and then boil it until it thickens. To make the finished syrup, either strain out the leftover banana pieces from the syrup once it has cooled or blend it all together. Then, you can enjoy banana-flavored espresso, hot or cold banana bread lattes, or simply prepare a cup of your favorite hot coffee with the sweet addition of banana flavor.