You Only Need 3 Ingredients For A Delicious Banana Bread Syrup For Coffee
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You might have heard of blending bananas with coffee to craft a uniquely balanced yet decadent sweet flavor. This classic combination of ingredients, also used in banana breads, coffee cakes, and desserts, is trending in the coffee space as well. All you need to infuse your favorite coffee beverage with the sweet delight of banana bread is a syrup made with three ingredients that you can make while brewing your first daily cup.
Making banana bread syrup works on the same principle you would use to make simple syrup for cocktails, which is usually done with 1 part sugar and 1 part water, depending on how thick and sweet you like it. However, to make banana bread syrup, you also need to include one mashed banana. Prepare your homemade banana bread syrup by adding mashed banana to a water and sugar mixture in equal proportions, and then boil it until it thickens. To make the finished syrup, either strain out the leftover banana pieces from the syrup once it has cooled or blend it all together. Then, you can enjoy banana-flavored espresso, hot or cold banana bread lattes, or simply prepare a cup of your favorite hot coffee with the sweet addition of banana flavor.
Benefits of blending banana and coffee flavors
Pairing bananas and coffee is a wonderful way to use bitter and sweet flavors, and can help when trying to balance the sweetness of banana bread with one easy ingredient. In addition to being delicious, bananas are high in fiber, which helps you feel fuller when you drink your banana-infused coffee. Adding banana to coffee will also generate longer-lasting energy, and because of the natural sugars and magnesium in bananas, can reduce the jitters associated with caffeine consumption.
There are a number of ways to add banana flavor to coffee. Banana is the secret to a creamy and cool Korean iced coffee, though it often comes from milk flavored with banana concentrate. You can purchase banana milk or make it yourself by blending a banana with equal parts milk, water, and sweetener. You can also choose an easier way and make banana cold brew coffee by mixing frozen ripe bananas and cold coffee in a blender. If you're short on time and would prefer to take the easiest route possible toward making coffee drinks with banana bread syrup, you can purchase a bottle such as the DaVinci Gourmet Banana Bread Syrup on Amazon for $9. However, the fresh ingredients in homemade syrup are hard to beat in a warm cup of coffee.