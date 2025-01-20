The Secret To Creamy And Cool Korean Iced Coffee

Bananas and coffee may not be quite as classic a pairing as coffee and chocolate (or frozen bananas and chocolate, for that matter). But it's a combo that has its share of fans, especially in Korea, where banana milk coffee is not just consumed — it's gone viral.

While Almond Breeze makes a banana flavored almond milk, and Mooala offers a plant-based banana milk (made with bananas and sunflower seeds), the Korean version does not typically use a dairy substitute. Rather, the most common banana milk coffee is made with Bingrrae banana-flavored milk drink; actual dairy milk flavored with banana juice concentrate. Bingrrae is a popular Korean brand that also makes coffee-flavored milk (A coffee-on-coffee beverage sounds like an energizing delight!), melon-flavored milk, and strawberry-flavored milk, among others.

All it takes to make this creamy drink is banana milk (Look for it at your local Asian grocery store), iced coffee or cold brew concentrate, and ice. Whether you add the coffee or milk first is up to you, as are the portions. And of course, if you're dairy-free, feel free to try one of the plant-based banana milks.