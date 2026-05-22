How This Old-School Italian Steakhouse Became A Hollywood Staple Over The Last 70 Years

Colombo's Italian Steakhouse has been a charming fixture in Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles, California since 1954. The restaurant, which was started by Sam and Ann Colombo, used to be a hidden gem in the area with a rich Italian community. But following its local success, probably from word of mouth, the restaurant grew into a bustling spot.

While it has been 70 years since it first opened its doors, diners can still enjoy the menu exactly as it was, as Colombo's has never adjusted any of its recipes. The welcoming and homey vibe has also remained unchanged. The family-owned charm has stayed true to its roots even after being passed down to Colombo's nephew, Vic Parrino so you can still get a glimpse of its early days when you dine. Its interior echoes this sentiment, staying resistant to modern-day trends throughout the decades, which adds to its uniqueness in the sea of new LA eats. It even became the setting of some shows like "I Love LA," highlighting how it continues to be iconic in the city today.

The menu makes the experience all the more special. It's riddled with Italian-American bites made from recipes passed down through generations, allowing you to get a taste of flavorful dishes steeped in history. If you only have 24 hours to eat in Los Angeles, this is where you should go.