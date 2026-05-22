How This Old-School Italian Steakhouse Became A Hollywood Staple Over The Last 70 Years
Colombo's Italian Steakhouse has been a charming fixture in Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles, California since 1954. The restaurant, which was started by Sam and Ann Colombo, used to be a hidden gem in the area with a rich Italian community. But following its local success, probably from word of mouth, the restaurant grew into a bustling spot.
While it has been 70 years since it first opened its doors, diners can still enjoy the menu exactly as it was, as Colombo's has never adjusted any of its recipes. The welcoming and homey vibe has also remained unchanged. The family-owned charm has stayed true to its roots even after being passed down to Colombo's nephew, Vic Parrino so you can still get a glimpse of its early days when you dine. Its interior echoes this sentiment, staying resistant to modern-day trends throughout the decades, which adds to its uniqueness in the sea of new LA eats. It even became the setting of some shows like "I Love LA," highlighting how it continues to be iconic in the city today.
The menu makes the experience all the more special. It's riddled with Italian-American bites made from recipes passed down through generations, allowing you to get a taste of flavorful dishes steeped in history. If you only have 24 hours to eat in Los Angeles, this is where you should go.
The Colombo's Italian Steakhouse experience
The rolled lasagna is one of the top contenders at Colombo's Italian Steakhouse. The presentation of a classic favorite really sells it, though its addictive sauce and the layer of flavors make it irresistible. And while spaghetti and meatballs is one of the things you should think twice before ordering at an Italian restaurant (it's an American creation, after all), it seems to be popular with diners for its flavor-packed bite. Of course, don't miss out on its dazzling selection of steaks and other meats, including rib eye, top sirloin, and grilled pork loin chop — the whole shebang.
Aside from the tasty meals, people used to go to Colombo's Italian Steakhouse for the live jazz performances. It's true that the restaurant atmosphere can make food literally taste better. However, it's unclear whether the restaurant is still doing this shtick post-pandemic. But it looks like it hasn't totally forgone what people love it for, as there can be live performances during special occasions. That said, regulars are wishing for it to come back, and who knows, maybe when you get there yourself, you'll be welcomed with funky tunes, along with the old-school charm that makes you feel like you've stepped into a time machine.