The Only 2 Times Jack Daniel's Ever Stopped Production In The Company's Almost 200-Year History

Jack Daniel's isn't just iconic in the world of booze. It's a cherished part of American culture that goes all the way back to the late 1800s, making it one of the oldest American whiskeys. The distillery itself, which was established in 1866, was the country's first registered distillery, and it has been pumping out several different kinds of whiskey under the Jack Daniel's brand ever since. Well, with two exceptions. Production has shut down twice in the entirety of the distillery's existence.

There's a ton of history surrounding Jack Daniel's, from whether or not he was a real person to the story of his untimely death, and some facts are a bit more murky, like when he was born. But the reasons why production of Jack Daniel's spirits stopped twice are no mystery. The first shutdown occurred in 1910 and was a direct result of a dark spot in alcohol's history: Prohibition. The second time was for a more patriotic reason: America entered World War II.

In 2025, the company announced layoffs and the closure of its cooperage, but that was simply a reduction as part of a restructuring plan. The shutdowns during Prohibition and World War II were not only unplanned but also extensive, as operations had to be completely halted on both occasions for a prolonged period of time.