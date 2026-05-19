Prime Rib Is Even Better Topped With This

It doesn't get much more decadent than a thick and juicy prime rib. It's a popular menu item at classic steakhouses across the country, and even steakhouse chains have gotten into the mix with their relatively well-reviewed prime rib options. But, like any other steak, prime rib can go to the next level when it's topped with other ingredients.

One ingredient that works very well with prime rib is a delicious compound butter. A compound butter is just that — butter mixed with an assortment of other ingredients, like herbs and spices. It can be as simple as a mix of garlic and lemon or a softened whipped butter with the addition of a couple tablespoons of whiskey. Whatever type of compound butter you choose, it's a fantastic way to add another element of flavor to your already rich and delicious prime rib.

Alton Brown's simple recipe for a compound herb butter, featured on his Food Network show "Good Eats: Reloaded," is a good (and easy) option to pair with your prime rib. He uses a stand mixer to whip two tablespoons of butter, and adds fresh tarragon, fresh parsley, and kosher salt to the mix. The resulting mixture is rolled into a cylinder, refrigerated until it becomes firm, and then it's ready to be added on your prime rib.