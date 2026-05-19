Prime Rib Is Even Better Topped With This
It doesn't get much more decadent than a thick and juicy prime rib. It's a popular menu item at classic steakhouses across the country, and even steakhouse chains have gotten into the mix with their relatively well-reviewed prime rib options. But, like any other steak, prime rib can go to the next level when it's topped with other ingredients.
One ingredient that works very well with prime rib is a delicious compound butter. A compound butter is just that — butter mixed with an assortment of other ingredients, like herbs and spices. It can be as simple as a mix of garlic and lemon or a softened whipped butter with the addition of a couple tablespoons of whiskey. Whatever type of compound butter you choose, it's a fantastic way to add another element of flavor to your already rich and delicious prime rib.
Alton Brown's simple recipe for a compound herb butter, featured on his Food Network show "Good Eats: Reloaded," is a good (and easy) option to pair with your prime rib. He uses a stand mixer to whip two tablespoons of butter, and adds fresh tarragon, fresh parsley, and kosher salt to the mix. The resulting mixture is rolled into a cylinder, refrigerated until it becomes firm, and then it's ready to be added on your prime rib.
The compound butter possibilities are endless
The beauty of compound butter is the wide variety of ingredients you can use. The sky truly is the limit here. Blue cheese pairs well with steak, and you can turn it into a compound butter using a 1 to 1 ratio of blue cheese and butter. Blue cheese can have an overpowering flavor, so if you're using this recipe for your prime rib you might want to slice the compound butter more thin. Some other combinations you might consider: jalapeño and lime, paprika and rosemary, orange zest and cayenne, and — for those with a sweet tooth — how about cinnamon and honey?
While prime rib is the perfect starting point to explore the world of compound butter, you can always experiment with some less expensive proteins as well. A nicely grilled chicken breast or thigh — hot off the grill — is simple enough. A roasted chicken with butter slathered underneath the skin before cooking is a great way to add flavor and moisture to your bird. And, of course, bread and butter is a classic — and it's the perfect vehicle to try out some of the sweeter compound butters. A copycat Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter, anyone?
Once you see the potential of compound butter, you'll realize that it's worth spending a little time making it the next time you break out the prime rib roast. Impress your friends and family with this easy way to add flavor. It's delicious enough on its own, but just adding an ingredient or two really takes a simple knob of butter up a notch.