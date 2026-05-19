The Unconventional NYC Steakhouse Specializing In Just One Cut Of Meat (No Ribeyes Here)

Skirt Steak only accommodates walk-ins unless you have a group of seven or more (in which case, you can reach out to the restaurant directly). Luckily, the lines that characterized the place's early days seem to have subsided. If you sit at the bar, you'll be in the center of a space that feels like it was erected from Tinkertoys, but one that's quaintly charming amid Manhattan's considerably less rustic vibes. Visits also tend to be fairly quick since there are few decisions to make with the prix fixe, so you can reasonably plan your meal around other timed activities, like events at nearby Madison Square Garden.

You'll have the steak frites, naturally. Although chef Laurent Tourondel has cautioned against overcooking skirt steak, guests can order the headlining selection to their liking (however inadvisable). Keep your doneness to medium, max, and the beef will have the rich, savory concentration you're looking for without any unwelcome chewiness. (A wagyu upgrade is available, but some diners question its value.) It will go great with a classic, cold martini, but sweeter novelties, like a key lime variety, are also available. Sides are seasonal and change often, featuring everything from stuffed mushrooms to cauliflower gratin to an homage to Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion. Unless you load up on the unending fries, which you should absolutely dip in the steak's accompanying black pepper béarnaise sauce, you might still have room for sweets from the restaurant's impressive dessert trolley. Choosing one will be the hardest decision you'll have to make at Skirt Steak, but a tasty one, nonetheless.