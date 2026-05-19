If you've ever traveled from New York to California, then you might have noticed how the espresso tastes smoother, the pasta hits different, while the ice cream is creamier than ever. But it's not like there's actually something in the water there, right? Well, sort of. Southern California tap water typically boasts a pH (concentration of hydrogen ions in water) between 7.5 and 8.5, which means it's more alkaline and richer in minerals. By contrast, New York City's water has a slightly less alkaline pH of around 7.2.

Believe it or not, these tiny differences can have an impact on how food actually tastes, smells, and looks. Yes, even looks: Water pH can alter pigments like chlorophyll and anthocyanins, making green veggies look brighter or duller and shifting red or purple foods, like cabbage or berries, toward blue. Bryan Quoc Le, founder and CEO of California's Mendocino Food Consulting, a firm specializing in food science services, highlighted in an exclusive conversation that water pH levels can truly impact food quality. "Certainly extreme levels of pH change are going to affect the quality of food quite a bit, but that's also for specific foods as well," Bryan Quoc Le told Chowhound.

For instance, tap water affects your home-brewed coffee more than you think. Highly alkaline water can make it flat and heavy, and overly acidic water can turn it intensely sour. Le added that tea is also highly sensitive to water pH, since alkaline water causes it to appear cloudy, while acidic water raises its bitterness. And other dishes are impacted by pH, too: "Most tomato-based sauces, for example, are going to be mostly acidic anyway, so any added water is going to be negligible," Le stated. "However, things like dough are going to be more impacted because of how sensitive gluten protein is to pH."