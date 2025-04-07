Are There Any Drawbacks To Drinking Alkaline Water?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The pH level of a glass of water can definitely make a noticeable difference, sometimes making the beverage taste sweet or even causing the consumer to think one brand tastes better than another. However, on average, regular drinking water usually has a pH of 7 while alkaline water reads at an average of 8 or 9. The pH score is determined by the content of alkaline materials, like calcium or iron, which is one of the factors that can create its distinct taste.
There are no currently confirmed negative side effects of drinking alkaline water in place of "regular" drinking water. However, it would be wise for those who are actively taking proton pump inhibitor medications for acid reflux-related heartburn to avoid copious amounts of alkaline water, since they directly alter the stomach's pH level. Adding alkaline water could throw off the intended effects of the medication. Alkaline water with a pH level of over 9.8 should also be avoided as it could lead to hyperkalemia, meaning that there is too much potassium in the blood. Those with kidney-related issues should steer clear of alkaline water with high pH levels as well, as hyperkalemia can be caused by certain kidney diseases.
The benefits of alkaline water
Many professionals state that there is not enough scientific evidence to prove that drinking alkaline water has certain positive effects on the body. With that said, smaller studies have provided useful information about repeated consumption of alkaline water. The evidence is limited, but these studies have suggested that alkaline water can improve symptoms of aging, stool quality, or bone density in postmenopausal people with osteoporosis. However, these have not been confirmed by larger studies and still need to be researched.
Many more optimistic claims exist about alkaline water as well, some claiming that it can help prevent cancer or strokes. This statement has also not been confirmed scientifically, so the only benefits that come from drinking alkaline water over drinking water with a pH of 7 are subjective preferences. For those interested in discovering the possible benefits, various brands offer bottled alkaline water. Try out Essentia's Ionized Alkaline Water, Flow's Natural Alkaline Water, or Smartwater's Alkaline Water and see for yourself!