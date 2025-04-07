Are There Any Drawbacks To Drinking Alkaline Water?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The pH level of a glass of water can definitely make a noticeable difference, sometimes making the beverage taste sweet or even causing the consumer to think one brand tastes better than another. However, on average, regular drinking water usually has a pH of 7 while alkaline water reads at an average of 8 or 9. The pH score is determined by the content of alkaline materials, like calcium or iron, which is one of the factors that can create its distinct taste.

There are no currently confirmed negative side effects of drinking alkaline water in place of "regular" drinking water. However, it would be wise for those who are actively taking proton pump inhibitor medications for acid reflux-related heartburn to avoid copious amounts of alkaline water, since they directly alter the stomach's pH level. Adding alkaline water could throw off the intended effects of the medication. Alkaline water with a pH level of over 9.8 should also be avoided as it could lead to hyperkalemia, meaning that there is too much potassium in the blood. Those with kidney-related issues should steer clear of alkaline water with high pH levels as well, as hyperkalemia can be caused by certain kidney diseases.