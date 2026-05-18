2 Ways To Use Potato Peels In Your Garden For Better Soil

Potato peels make the best snacks. One particularly tasty way to repurpose potato peels is frying them into a wonderfully savory, crispy treat. What's more, a retro potato peel pie and potato nachos are among the absolute best uses for potato peels. However, their true potential extends well beyond the kitchen. They're actually packed with nutrients that can benefit garden soil. In fact, there are two simple ways to put these leftover scraps to good use: composting and turning them into "potato peel tea."

Don Nicholas, executive publisher for Food Gardening Network and GreenPrints Magazine, revealed in an exclusive conversation that composting potato peels can offer great benefits for garden soil. "As potato peels break down, they help support beneficial microbial activity and contribute to improved soil texture over time," Nicholas stated. Soaking potato peels in water for a couple days and applying the strained potato peel tea to plants is another great solution. "While this can provide a small nutrient boost, it should be viewed as supplemental nutrition rather than a replacement for compost or balanced soil care practices," Nicholas added.

Meanwhile, C.L. Fornari, National Garden Bureau member and host of The Garden Lady, a weekly call-in radio program on WGBH Boston, exclusively told Chowhound that organic matter can do wonders for garden soil's structure, drainage, and health, whether it comes from potato peels, oak leaves, or coffee grounds. "You're well off to compost all of your vegetable scraps and leaves, and use that compost on your garden," Fornari explained.