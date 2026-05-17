The Bold And Spicy Condiment Upgrade That Banishes Bland Egg Salad

When egg salad is good, it's really good — creamy and rich and packed with flavor. When it's bad, however, it can taste a little like cold mayonnaise and not much else. So if your attempts have been falling into the latter category recently, try adding chili crisp for some spicy, crunchy depth that will totally change the whole personality of your sandwich.

Typically, egg salad is made by mixing boiled eggs with mayo and then flavoring it with other ingredients like mustard, lemon juice, paprika, or pickle relish. These traditional components are all compelling additions, but they don't hold a candle to something like chili crisp. Beyond just the flavor of the chili and garlic, it also transforms the texture by lending a welcome crunch, and the oil makes the dish that much richer. This may be a more international take on an egg salad, as traditionally, spicy heat isn't on the menu, but try it once, and you'll likely be converted. To really take it to the next level, the eggs matter too. How you boil your eggs for a really creamy egg salad is just as important as what you add to it; they should be soft rather than crumbly.