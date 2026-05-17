19 Trader Joe's Ingredients That Make Pizza 10x Better
Whether you're looking for a bit of extra crunch, something salty and sweet, or a slightly unexpected addition, Trader Joe's has all kinds of products you can use for a memorable pizza at home. In stores are myriad fresh ingredients that could be the perfect final touch, for example, and a wide range of unique sauces, glazes, and seasoning blends, many of which can be combined for a one of a kind slice.
Trader Joe's is also well known for its vast frozen and refrigerated sections, both of which you can peruse for pizza ingredients. Don't skip the refrigerated ready-to-bake pizza dough, for example; it's conveniently positioned near the deli meats and cheeses (other ingredients to consider). Amongst all these items are Trader Joe's' well-known cost-effective specialty products, fun snacks, and ready-meals, each of which can be used in exciting ways to elevate your affordable TJ's pizza.
Garlic & Herb Pizza Dough
Trader Joe's offers a few ready-made pizza doughs. The subtle notes of herb and garlic in this variety infuse more flavor into your pizza, and all you have to do is knead and stretch it onto a pizza stone or pan for an easy homemade pizza. You can grab the same premade dough in a plain variety as well.
Pizza Crust
Trader Joe's Pizza Crust is a great alternative if you want to opt out of working with dough. This base works with many pizza toppings and offers a slightly different texture and flavor to a standard pizza dough.
Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Trader Joe's is known for its myriad unique offerings that cater to many diets and palates. It's Cauliflower Pizza Crust is no different. This base is great for gluten-free pizza lovers who want to indulge in a delicious, decadent dinner, and is also a clever way to get an additional helping of veggies in without dramatically changing the flavor or texture of your pizza.
Trader Joe's marinara sauces
Few pizzas are complete without a classic tomato sauce base. If you're in the market for one, Trader Joe's has a plethora of options, including Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce, Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce, and Organic Vodka Sauce, to name a few. Though these are technically pasta sauces, they're also commonly used across pizza recipes.
Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto
For those looking for a vegan-friendly sauce base, try the Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto. To replace Parmesan's savory, nutty flavor, this blend of ingredients relies on cashew butter. This alternative to red sauce is sure to give your pizza a boost of exciting flavor.
Pesto Rosso
For pesto fans who still love a red sauce, Trader Joe's Pesto Rosso is the perfect middle ground. It's made with Italian tomatoes, Parmesan, garlic, basil, cashews, and carrot puree, which helps provide that bright orangey-red color.
Garlic Spread Dip
Trader Joe's' famous Garlic Spread Dip can be found in the refrigerated dips section of the store and makes for a phenomenal addition to most pizza bases when spread on with another sauce. The spread is also great for making cheesy garlic breadsticks.
Goat's Milk Gouda Cheese
Trader Joe's is known for many products, and its cheese and diary section is especially robust. When you shop, check out the Goat's Milk Gouda Cheese. While this is not a standard choice for most pizzas, this style of cheese puts a slightly funky, savory flavor into your dish that pairs especially well with arugula, tomatoes, and fresh fruit, such as figs. Try this if you're tired of burrata or plain mozzarella.
Marinated Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
If you like mozzarella but want more texture and flavor, try Trader Joe's Marinated Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. This version of the common pizza topping is marinated in olive oil and Italian herbs and spices. You can slice the cheese balls in half, pull them apart, or leave them whole before placing them across the top of the crust. Try blending some of the remaining olive oil with your pizza sauce for even more flavor.
Quattro Formaggi
If you're looking for a more classic style of cheese for your pizza, try Trader Joe's Quatto Formaggi, which mixes Asiago, Parmesan, fontina, and provolone in delicious, savory harmony. Though it may be expected, it's a distinctly delicious option for homemade pizzas. Cheese is a central element to a good pizza, so make sure you grab enough to go around.
Truffle Glaze
Truffles are a divisive food, and because they're rare, they can be expensive and difficult to come by. However, Trader Joe's offers up a Truffle Glaze that serves as the perfect complement to many pizza toppings. The earthen, nutty flavor and distinct aroma add depth, and it's great with fruit, various meats, and fresh veggies.
Specialty seasoning blends
For distinct ways to elevate your pizza with little effort, take a peek at 13 Trader Joe's seasonings that deserve a spot in your cabinet, including Everything But The Elote Seasoning Blend, Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, Ranch Seasoning Blend, and Trader Joe's Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend. Any of these can bring even more flavor to your pizza with just a light dusting.
Fig Butter
For those who lean a little sweeter and fruit-forward, you can use Trader Joe's Fig Butter as a pizza base instead of marinara. Top it with feta, arugula, prosciutto, and balsamic glaze for an updated take on this classic Italian dish. Figs happen to be among 15 underrated pizza toppings you should add to your pie, so it makes sense that Trader Joe's Fig Butter would serve as a delicious sauce base.
Crunchy Chili Onion
Chili crunch is one pantry staple many people can't go without, and Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion is lauded for its palatable taste and crunchy texture. The slightly spicy flavors seamlessly go with any meal you make with Trader Joe's products, whether its served on eggs, a sandwich, or, yes, pizza.
Organic Spicy Honey Sauce
If you've jumped on the hot honey trend, you should be happy to know that you can grab a bottle of Organic Spicy Honey Sauce at Trader Joe's. This item makes a lovely spicy-sweet complement to both fresh and rich ingredients, such as goat's milk cheeses and pesto. Really, you can't go wrong with this topping; it adds a balancing bite to anything it's drizzled over.
Roasted Corn
As for unexpected toppings, grab a packet of Roasted Corn from Trader Joe's frozen section. It's a tasty addition alongside chicken, green onion, and tomato to make a classic barbecue chicken pizza. It can also be incorporated with other Trader Joe's staples, including Everything But The Elote Seasoning Blend, jalapeños, and charred peppers to lean into Mexican-inspired flavors.
BBQ Teriyaki Chicken
BBQ Teriyaki Chicken is a frozen protein you can use to add robustness to your pizza. It can be elevated with additional sauces and seasonings as you reheat it in the oven or pan before including it on your pizza base. This item pairs nicely with pineapple, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, and fresh green onion, which makes for a Japanese twist on your Trader Joe's pizza.
Paneer Tikka Masala
The Paneer Tikka Masala is a frozen fan-favorite, and also makes for a flavorful addition to your homemade pizza. This is a common topping on Indian-inspired pizzas, and pairs well with shredded cheese, red chiles, lemon, and garlic. Consider sprinkling extra spices on top, such as paprika or garam masala, for a delicious bite.
Beef Bulgogi
This thinly sliced frozen Beef Bulgogi makes for a protein-rich, savory addition to any pizza. This Korean dish is prepared with soy sauce, mirin, and sesame oil; try incorporating it with mushrooms, red pepper, and kimchi for a Korean twist on pizza. The Korean Beefless Bulgogi is also worth trying. These are just a few of the 15 hidden gems in Trader Joe's freezer aisle.