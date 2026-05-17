19 Trader Joe's Ingredients That Make Pizza 10x Better

Whether you're looking for a bit of extra crunch, something salty and sweet, or a slightly unexpected addition, Trader Joe's has all kinds of products you can use for a memorable pizza at home. In stores are myriad fresh ingredients that could be the perfect final touch, for example, and a wide range of unique sauces, glazes, and seasoning blends, many of which can be combined for a one of a kind slice.

Trader Joe's is also well known for its vast frozen and refrigerated sections, both of which you can peruse for pizza ingredients. Don't skip the refrigerated ready-to-bake pizza dough, for example; it's conveniently positioned near the deli meats and cheeses (other ingredients to consider). Amongst all these items are Trader Joe's' well-known cost-effective specialty products, fun snacks, and ready-meals, each of which can be used in exciting ways to elevate your affordable TJ's pizza.