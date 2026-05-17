This Is The Absolute Best Buc-Ee's Dessert We Tried
Buc-ee's might be recognized for being the gas station most known for its fresh Texas BBQ, but we put our trust in the brand for desserts. Stopping at Buc-ee's to grab snacks is a whole affair since shoppers can find anything from savory jerky treats to a range of flavored nuggets. When we tried and ranked 16 Buc-ee's snacks, however, there was one clear winner: the Double Fudge Brownie.
The ranking was based on taste and texture as well as convenience and the ability to eat each snack without causing too much of a mess. The brownie was not only filling, but it also rivaled homemade versions because of its pillowy soft and perfectly fudgy texture. The brownie doesn't hold back on the intense chocolate flavor either. What sets this brownie apart is the use of both cocoa powder and melted chocolate to satisfy the sweet tooth of brownie lovers who appreciate richer cocoa flavors. The brownie is priced at around $2.87 and is baked daily in the gas station bakeries.
Is the Buc-ee's Double Fudge Brownie really that good?
Not all gas station brownies are head-turning and guarantee that characteristic fudginess, but the Buc-ee's brownie is pretty well-praised. One reviewer notes that it is anything but dry and describes it as having that gooey texture that most brownie eaters will be pleased with. The brownie is slightly crumbly when you unwrap it, but it practically melts once you eat it. In a Reddit thread, another Buc-ee's shopper shares how happy they are with the dessert, to the extent of having nothing bad to say about it: "My biggest regret is only getting one brownie."
That said, the brownie may not be 10/10 for everyone, especially if you're not a huge fan of overly rich, fudgy, and soft brownies, or can't stand the idea of nuts as the topping (we get it, nuts don't always make the list of top ingredients to add to the mix for a delicious brownie). But if you ask us, the nuts only add to the brownie, giving the soft texture a contrasting crunch. Brownie lovers might want to make a late night gas station stop or road trip deviation to get a taste of this brownie for themselves.