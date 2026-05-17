This Is The Absolute Best Buc-Ee's Dessert We Tried

Buc-ee's might be recognized for being the gas station most known for its fresh Texas BBQ, but we put our trust in the brand for desserts. Stopping at Buc-ee's to grab snacks is a whole affair since shoppers can find anything from savory jerky treats to a range of flavored nuggets. When we tried and ranked 16 Buc-ee's snacks, however, there was one clear winner: the Double Fudge Brownie.

The ranking was based on taste and texture as well as convenience and the ability to eat each snack without causing too much of a mess. The brownie was not only filling, but it also rivaled homemade versions because of its pillowy soft and perfectly fudgy texture. The brownie doesn't hold back on the intense chocolate flavor either. What sets this brownie apart is the use of both cocoa powder and melted chocolate to satisfy the sweet tooth of brownie lovers who appreciate richer cocoa flavors. The brownie is priced at around $2.87 and is baked daily in the gas station bakeries.