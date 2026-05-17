The Best Oven Temperature For Juicy Pork Ribs Every Time
For all of the delightfully messy, sticky, barbecue-y associations that plenty of folks have with ribs, they sure can be a finicky protein to make on your own. Merely cook the meat a minute too long and it seems liable to wither and dry. So Chowhound spoke with ButcherBox chef-in-residence Ashley Lonsdale to get the lowdown on the ideal oven temperature for optimal ribs. And she said that anywhere from 250 to 275 degrees Fahrenheit should keep them moist and juicy.
That range is actually just as appropriate for the grill as it is for the oven, Lonsdale said. It's this low and slow cooking treatment that helps plenty of meat preparations turn out good and tender, including ribs. "The lower temperature range — between 250 and 275 degrees — allows the connective tissue to break down slowly as the meat transforms to tender and juicy," Lonsdale said. "A higher heat risks drying out the meat." So, while setting your oven or grill to this low temp might make it seem like your preferred rib-making device has yet to even pre-heat, you want to keep that dial turned to low for the best results.
More meaty rib recommendations for the most satisfying bite
Once you've got your ribs at the right temperature, you need to know how long to leave them there. And touch, rather than the timer alone, should be your guide. "The best indicator of rib doneness is the texture. Give the ribs a gentle poke to see if they're soft and tender," Ashley Lonsdale said. A meat thermometer is also clutch in determining doneness. Something like those lean baby back ribs will get this juicy texture when they reach around 190 degrees Fahrenheit, while your more sizeable St. Louis or spare ribs will need to reach 200 degrees Fahrenheit. If you are baking BBQ baby back ribs, you can expect to keep them in the oven for two to three hours. The St. Louis or spare ribs, which are heftier than the baby backs, will likely need an hour or so longer.
You can also give yourself a head start in the flavor department with a nice dry rub. Burlap & Barrel has a terrific four-pack grilling spice bundle should you wish to tinker around with your seasoning a bit. You can also easily toss together your own proprietary rub with things that you probably already have in your own pantry, like the standard salt and pepper, plus brown sugar, smoked paprika, powdered onion and garlic, and whatever else has the flavor and aroma that seems like it would pair well with your pork ribs. Provided each of your ingredients were decently fresh, you can even store the rub in an airtight container for a few more months of extra tasty protein.