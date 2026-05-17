The Best Oven Temperature For Juicy Pork Ribs Every Time

Once you've got your ribs at the right temperature, you need to know how long to leave them there. And touch, rather than the timer alone, should be your guide. "The best indicator of rib doneness is the texture. Give the ribs a gentle poke to see if they're soft and tender," Ashley Lonsdale said. A meat thermometer is also clutch in determining doneness. Something like those lean baby back ribs will get this juicy texture when they reach around 190 degrees Fahrenheit, while your more sizeable St. Louis or spare ribs will need to reach 200 degrees Fahrenheit. If you are baking BBQ baby back ribs, you can expect to keep them in the oven for two to three hours. The St. Louis or spare ribs, which are heftier than the baby backs, will likely need an hour or so longer.

You can also give yourself a head start in the flavor department with a nice dry rub. Burlap & Barrel has a terrific four-pack grilling spice bundle should you wish to tinker around with your seasoning a bit. You can also easily toss together your own proprietary rub with things that you probably already have in your own pantry, like the standard salt and pepper, plus brown sugar, smoked paprika, powdered onion and garlic, and whatever else has the flavor and aroma that seems like it would pair well with your pork ribs. Provided each of your ingredients were decently fresh, you can even store the rub in an airtight container for a few more months of extra tasty protein.