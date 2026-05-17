Add A Packet Of This Pantry Staple For Unforgettable Burgers

When you imagine the perfect burger, the patties are perhaps the most important element. Brioche buns can add a sweet, fluffy contrast, and toppings can bring the burger together (just make sure to stay away from these burger toppings that aren't all they're cracked up to be). But these can only go so far if your patties are under-seasoned and subpar. Thankfully, there's one pantry staple that can be used to completely upgrade the flavor of your next burger: au jus gravy mix.

For those who may be unfamiliar, au jus refers to a light sauce made from meat drippings. This liquid is generally transformed into a gravy or dipping broth. But in dry mix form, it can also be used as a seasoning blend. You can incorporate this flavorful ingredient into your burgers, no extra prep time involved. If combined with ground meat in your patty, this mix pulls in even more rich, salty, savory beef flavor, and the mix often has herbs and aromatics like garlic and celery which can add their own flavors.

These packets are designed to influence flavor without being overpowering. Expect it to enhance the burger meat rather than entirely change its taste. The amount of seasoning you use is dependent upon the recipe and the intensity you're after. Some utilize anywhere from 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of seasoning mix for every pound of ground meat, or an entire packet for every 2 pounds.