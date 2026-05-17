Add A Packet Of This Pantry Staple For Unforgettable Burgers
When you imagine the perfect burger, the patties are perhaps the most important element. Brioche buns can add a sweet, fluffy contrast, and toppings can bring the burger together (just make sure to stay away from these burger toppings that aren't all they're cracked up to be). But these can only go so far if your patties are under-seasoned and subpar. Thankfully, there's one pantry staple that can be used to completely upgrade the flavor of your next burger: au jus gravy mix.
For those who may be unfamiliar, au jus refers to a light sauce made from meat drippings. This liquid is generally transformed into a gravy or dipping broth. But in dry mix form, it can also be used as a seasoning blend. You can incorporate this flavorful ingredient into your burgers, no extra prep time involved. If combined with ground meat in your patty, this mix pulls in even more rich, salty, savory beef flavor, and the mix often has herbs and aromatics like garlic and celery which can add their own flavors.
These packets are designed to influence flavor without being overpowering. Expect it to enhance the burger meat rather than entirely change its taste. The amount of seasoning you use is dependent upon the recipe and the intensity you're after. Some utilize anywhere from 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of seasoning mix for every pound of ground meat, or an entire packet for every 2 pounds.
How to incorporate your au jus mix
Au jus mix can be utilized in a number of ways is your burger. One option is to simply mix the dry packet directly in with the burger meat. Blend different ground meats and vegetables together for a cost effective and flavorful meal. You can even mix in some legumes to reduce the strain on your wallet, these too will work well with the au jus add-in. If you're looking for more nuance, you can also add a bit of lamb for more flavor. And for extra juicy burgers, add this old-school ingredient to your ground beef: grated potatoes.
Alternatively, you can also cook the patties in liquified gravy if you want your burgers to be more saucy. Partially cook the patties in the pan as you usually would (you can save those meat drippings to sauté other toppings, like caramelized onions, too). Combine your au jus packet with water and reduce (use measurements as listed on packet) on the side and finish off the burger patties in that gravy mixture. You can then build your burger on a brioche bun, even spooning more au jus over the patties in place of ketchup or mayo for a juicier result.
You can add wine (when liquifying the gravy) and fresh herbs to the au jus to to elevate its flavor more. Or, try incorporating French onion style ingredients, like caramelized onions and Gruyère cheese to pair with the au jus. You could even transform this meal into an ultra cheesey juicy lucy, or a French dip style burger by serving the burger with more au just on the side.