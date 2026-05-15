The Key To Thriving Tomato Plants Is Hiding In Your Bathroom Cabinet (But There's A Catch)

Thriving tomato plants is something every home gardener hopes for. Whether you're slicing them for a sandwich, cooking a basic all-purpose tomato sauce, or adding them to a wonderfully refreshing Greek salad, home-grown tomatoes always shine. But soil issues are perhaps one sneaky reason your tomatoes aren't thriving. Thankfully though, there's a quick fix that can address several common problems, and it involves none other than good old Epsom salt. The catch, however, is to dilute it in water before use; otherwise, it may have adverse effects.

Even though you might be skeptical to use Epsom salt on your tomato plants, in reality, this common bathroom product can do much more than just soothe your muscles and neck pain. In addition to being a great tomato fertilizer, it can also be utilized as a natural exfoliant and a pest repellent.

Commonly known as magnesium sulphate, the natural form in which it is found in nature, Epsom salt supports photosynthesis, or rather chlorophyll production. This means it can correct your tomatoes' magnesium deficiency, since chlorophyll molecules contain magnesium at their core, and as a result produce greener, healthier, and stronger plants. What's more, it aids the absorption of nutrients (like phosphorus) and supports flower growth and seed germination. It can also increase tomato yields. So, if you notice that your tomato leaves are becoming yellow, it may be time to test your soil and turn to Epsom salt if you find the magnesium levels lacking.