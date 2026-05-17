The Best Affordable Michelin-Recognized LA Restaurants, According To A Local

Maccheroni Republic serves delicious, upscale Italian food that only looks expensive. It's one of my favorite restaurants in Los Angeles, and one I think more people should know about. Homemade toasted ciabatta garlic bread is the perfect way to start off any meal, closely followed by some of the restaurant's massive $13 bone marrow; it's warm, lemony, and undoubtedly a good deal.

However, it's all about the pasta at Maccheroni Republic, which serves hefty portions for around $25. All pasta is made in-house in a detached pastificio, a glass structure made so customers can watch hanging noodles dry as they wait for tables. The wait isn't as long as it used to be at this no-reservations restaurant, but the food is always worth it. It's not like some other Michelin Guide restaurants that serve you two shrimp with five individual noodles — you leave here feeling full no matter what you get.

It's hard to pick my favorite dishes. The pumpkin ravioli are sweet, nutty, and the perfect autumn dish at any time of year; the linguine vongole is packed with fresh seafood and a rich white wine sauce; and the gnocchi, topped with a hearty ragu and mushroom blend I can't get enough of, is the softest I've ever eaten. Pair any of these pastas with one of Maccheroni Republic's Italian wines for a delicious, and romantic, night out.

Visit Maccheroni Republic at 332 S Broadway, Los Angeles, California 90013.