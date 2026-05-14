Always Follow This Serving Rule When Plating 'The Poor Man's Ribeye'

Another serving suggestion that will help you to achieve steakhouse results from "poor man's ribeye" is to let the meat rest for five to 10 minutes after cooking before slicing into it. Though it's tempting to dig right in, letting the meat rest will allow the juices to redistribute and maintain a moist texture. With the right treatment, this budget steak cut can rival a ribeye.

In addition, well thought out preparation can help a chuck eye steak become tender. Marinating the steak in an acidic liquid will tenderize it by breaking down some of the muscle fiber. A chuck eye steak is also heated differently than most dishes that are based on chuck. While meat from the cow's chuck section is often cooked for long periods in a braising liquid or as a roast, a chuck eye steak cut benefits from quick, high heat on a grill or on the stovetop and cooking it to medium rare, or to an internal temperature of about 125 degrees Fahrenheit.

Creating steakhouse flavor using a chuck eye steak that typically costs $4 to $6 less than a ribeye, or even more than that for premium cuts, may be well worth the scant extra work if you're hoping to dine well for less. In choosing chuck eye over ribeye, you may be substituting a melt-in-your-mouth texture with a simply tender bite, and the flavor will be beefy instead of having a ribeye's buttery richness, but enjoying a chuck eye is a mouthwatering experience that steak lovers will enjoy.