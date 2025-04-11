How To Get Steakhouse Results From The 'Poor Man's Ribeye'

Ribeye steaks can fetch a hefty price tag, but you can accomplish similar results with a cut affectionately known as the "poor man's ribeye" — chuck eye steak. The ribeye proper is pulled right from the cow's ribs and is known for its high marbling content, tender texture, and buttery flavor. The chuck eye is pulled from the same muscle as ribeye but is located farther up the cow's shoulder. It also has healthy marbling and a soft texture but comes at about half the price of its more well-known sibling.

Traditionally, chuck roasts require a long, slow cook to become tender (you've probably used chuck roast for beef stew). Since the chuck eye has some of the marbling and muscle of a ribeye, it holds up to the quick, high-heat cooking methods you'd traditionally use for the latter.

Generally, any of your favorite ways to cook a ribeye can work with a chuck eye — pan-searing the steak and grilling it are especially strong candidates. However, the comparably lower fat content means that the chuck eye isn't as forgiving as the ribeye. It requires you to carefully monitor the steak's resting time both before and after cooking for steakhouse-quality beef.