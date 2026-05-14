The Apple Variety That's Better Cooked Than Eaten Fresh

In the debate around which apple variety makes the best baked goods, smokehouse apples are at the top of the list. Home gardeners and small-scale farmers love the smokehouse apple not only because it can last up to four months in cold storage, but also because it's pretty perfect for baking into three-ingredient puff pastry apple pies, turnovers, muffins, and many other treats. With medium-firm, crisp flesh, tangy sweetness, and just the right amount of juice, they're the perfect texture to become tender when baked or sauteed without going mushy. Their tanginess prevents desserts with added sugar from becoming overly sweet, while their moderate juice levels create a gorgeous syrup, preventing them from being either watery or dry. This is opposed to the experience of eating them out of hand, which isn't exactly unpleasant, but they're definitely not the best snacking apple of all time, as some may find them too crunchy or tart.

The smokehouse apple was identified in 1837 by William Gibbons, a farmer local to Millbrook, Pennsylvania, who discovered them thriving next to his smokehouse, hence the name. While Gibbons didn't invent this apple, he was among the first to sing its praises enough to generate public interest, which is why it's still around nearly 200 years later, despite its fairly unromantic appearance: These apples are squat and bulbous with a "rusty" peel bespeckled with matte brown patches. Though you probably won't find smokehouse apples in your neighborhood grocery store, there's a chance you'll spot them at your local farmers market starting in early September.