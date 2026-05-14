The Hassle-Free Way To Make Rice In Your Slow Cooker

Stovetop rice can be messy, and having a rice cooker may feel unnecessary if you're not a regular rice eater (although there are other uses for them). But fortunately, there's another simple option for cooking rice that only requires a few steps: your slow cooker.

While preparing rice in a slow cooker or Crock-Pot is fairly straightforward, getting it right can require some extra care to avoid a mushy mess. You'll want to rinse your rice under cold water first to get rid of excess starch, which can make it clump, something you should always do with any rice-cooking method. You may also want to grease your slow cooker with butter or nonstick spray to keep the rice from sticking. Use the same ratio of rice to water as any other method: two cups of water for each cup of white, jasmine, or basmati rice (more on other kinds later). Put the slow cooker on high, then leave it to cook.

This is where the slow cooker method can become a bit inconvenient: It can take a long time, from an hour to over two hours. The first time you do it will probably be the most annoying, as you'll need to check in to see when the rice is done. Once you learn how long your slow cooker takes, however, it will become something you can just turn on and leave alone. Basically, you'll want to stop the slow cooker when the liquid is absorbed and the rice is cooked through. If you leave it on past that point, the rice may either stick or turn mushy.