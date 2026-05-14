The Old-School Cooking Technique Your Grandma Probably Used For Juicy And Tender Chicken

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If you're looking for an easy way to cook melt-in-your-mouth, flavorful chicken, there's one old-school method that stands out for being easy and effective. This vintage technique was popular in the U.S. during the mid-20th century, though it has existed in the culinary world since much earlier in a variety of forms: cooking chicken in a bag.

Though it sounds like an unusual concept, cooking chicken in a bag is quite effective for making a dish that's incredibly tender and juicy. The method that was popular for home cooks a few decades ago included using a brown paper grocery bag, a whole chicken, and choice herbs and spices. It's the same idea as cooking en papillote, which can be a game changing technique for cooking chicken using parchment paper. Though cooking en papillote was traditionally done with fish, it is a wonderful technique for cooking chicken, too. It works well because of the steam that develops. When it's roasted in the oven, the bag holds the steam's heat and retains moisture, cooking the chicken evenly and more quickly than simply roasting it in a baking pan. In addition, because the paper bag is porous, some steam can be vented, allowing a golden-brown skin to develop.