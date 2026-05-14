A Look At Michael Jackson's Go-To KFC Order While Touring
There are few artists whose music so dominates the fabric of pop culture as Michael Jackson. While his lyrics and moves like the moon walk may be core memories, his eating habits may be less familiar. Jackson was a vegetarian at a certain (and largely early) point in his career and didn't eat sweets. He also enjoyed pizza, but wasn't a fan of pasta. When on tour, however, Jackson's food of choice came from Kentucky Fried Chicken.
According to the unauthorized biography "Michael Jackson Conspiracy" by Aphrodite Jones, no matter whether it was breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Jackson asked for KFC. In the book, Jones shared an in-flight "passenger profile" from 2003. Each and every meal outlined the inclusion of KFC original chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, corn, biscuits, strawberry jelly, and spray butter. The only nod to the clock was that breakfast added scrambled eggs to the menu, and if the stop was long, the King of Pop was open to trying other forms of chicken, provided they still came from KFC.
A globally popular food for a global pop star
Much like the name of Michael Jackson's '80s women's perfume brand, the worldwide chain Kentucky Fried Chicken has a bit of "mystique" of its own. While you would think that the famous fried chicken purveyor hails from Kentucky, that is a bit of a misnomer, as KFC really got its start in Utah. What's more, the Colonel of Colonel Sanders chicken lore is not a military Colonel at all.
What is true about the chicken behemoth that is Kentucky Fried Chicken is its monstrous reach. There are a staggering number of more than 30,000 KFC locations worldwide, which may have been part of the allure for Michael Jackson. Wherever he went in the world, his beloved (and familiar) chicken would be there. Regardless of what else was going on, Jackson could rest at ease knowing that his trusty chicken would never require him to make a change.