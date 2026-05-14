A Look At Michael Jackson's Go-To KFC Order While Touring

There are few artists whose music so dominates the fabric of pop culture as Michael Jackson. While his lyrics and moves like the moon walk may be core memories, his eating habits may be less familiar. Jackson was a vegetarian at a certain (and largely early) point in his career and didn't eat sweets. He also enjoyed pizza, but wasn't a fan of pasta. When on tour, however, Jackson's food of choice came from Kentucky Fried Chicken.

According to the unauthorized biography "Michael Jackson Conspiracy" by Aphrodite Jones, no matter whether it was breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Jackson asked for KFC. In the book, Jones shared an in-flight "passenger profile" from 2003. Each and every meal outlined the inclusion of KFC original chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, corn, biscuits, strawberry jelly, and spray butter. The only nod to the clock was that breakfast added scrambled eggs to the menu, and if the stop was long, the King of Pop was open to trying other forms of chicken, provided they still came from KFC.