The Absolute Best Red Baron Frozen Pizza Doesn't Skimp On This Fan-Favorite Topping

A well-stocked freezer section at a large supermarket or grocery store is probably going to have an abundance of frozen pizza options to choose from. The multi-billion-dollar frozen pizza market is so large, in fact, that one might need to narrow the field down even further, given the number of brands available. So, Chowhound booked a flight with none other than the Red Baron to see which of the aviating, pizza-making mascot's pies soared above the rest. And the chaotically titled "Fully Loaded Hand-Tossed Style Crust Ultimate Pepperoni" landed at number one in our ranking of nine Red Baron frozen pizzas, thanks, in part, to the plentiful pepperoni trailing its name.

This Fully Loaded pepperoni pizza beat the rest of the Baron's pies, thanks in part to the cured protein that made it into every bite. That quantity and distribution are compulsory for meat-seekers everywhere, but not always a given. Cheese was also in high supply, and, although the crust was not exactly the tastiest ever encased in cardboard, there sure was plenty of it, too. Even the dubious presence of cheddar amid the more expected mozzarella could not ground this pizza's notable superiority among its peers. It even bested six other pepperoni varieties.