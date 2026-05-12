The Absolute Best Red Baron Frozen Pizza Doesn't Skimp On This Fan-Favorite Topping
A well-stocked freezer section at a large supermarket or grocery store is probably going to have an abundance of frozen pizza options to choose from. The multi-billion-dollar frozen pizza market is so large, in fact, that one might need to narrow the field down even further, given the number of brands available. So, Chowhound booked a flight with none other than the Red Baron to see which of the aviating, pizza-making mascot's pies soared above the rest. And the chaotically titled "Fully Loaded Hand-Tossed Style Crust Ultimate Pepperoni" landed at number one in our ranking of nine Red Baron frozen pizzas, thanks, in part, to the plentiful pepperoni trailing its name.
This Fully Loaded pepperoni pizza beat the rest of the Baron's pies, thanks in part to the cured protein that made it into every bite. That quantity and distribution are compulsory for meat-seekers everywhere, but not always a given. Cheese was also in high supply, and, although the crust was not exactly the tastiest ever encased in cardboard, there sure was plenty of it, too. Even the dubious presence of cheddar amid the more expected mozzarella could not ground this pizza's notable superiority among its peers. It even bested six other pepperoni varieties.
How Red Baron's ultimate pepperoni pizza beat the fleet, and what to leave on standby
We kept three critical metrics front of mind in our Red Baron pizza evaluation: topping quality, taste, and texture. One would be forgiven for assuming that topping quality would be consistent across a single brand such as this, but that did not strictly seem to be the case. Some of Red Baron's other pepperoni-forward pies, for example, featured only the flat, floppy discs. Only the fully loaded ultimate pepperoni pizza included sliced, diced, and quartered pepperoni for a more dynamic texture that certainly performed as higher quality, even if the ingredient sourcing is the same between each offering. That meaty trio naturally informed our other two key criteria, taste and texture.
On the near-opposite end of the spectrum, Red Baron's brick-oven crust pepperoni pizza came in at number eight out of nine, for some pepperoni context. Not only were its pepperoni slices too scant and poorly corralled toward the center of the pie, but its crust tasted unpleasantly sooty. But the pizza in dead last was a bit of a zag, with the Baron's interpretation of how a "Mexican" pie might present. The classic crust Mexican-style pizza had a welcome spice absent among the others, but its heaviness just rendered it too soggy to recommend. As usual, any of the picks in our top three, including Red Baron's stuffed crust four cheese pizza (number two) and its classic crust special deluxe (number three) are going to be worth space in your cart. But Red Baron's fully loaded hand-tossed style crust ultimate pepperoni ensures the happiest returns for the ticket price.