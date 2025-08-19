The Cut Of Meat Most Pitmasters Agree Is The Toughest To Get Right

There are certain things you can do to grill like a master, even if you may only be a beginner yourself. But there are some cuts of meat that prove challenging for even the most seasoned barbecue pro. In fact, considering how popular it is, it might surprise the uninitiated to find out that brisket is quite the finicky cut — at least, that's what many grill enthusiasts are saying online. And they're even backed up by professionals in the field — just ask Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ.

When we asked, chef Abdoo told Chowhound which cut he deems the hardest to smoke, and he concurred with the prevailing sentiment: "For me, the most challenging cut to master is brisket. It's a long cook, often 12 to 14 hours or more depending on size, and there are countless variables that can go wrong over that time." You have to consider not only prepping the meat correctly, such as the right amount of fat to trim off a brisket, but you've also got external factors to consider, as Abdoo told us these include "temperature spikes or dips, [and] too much or too little smoke." Even the wood plays a huge role, as Abdoo explained, "if it's too old or too dry, it can produce an unpleasant smoke flavor." With this many variables, it's understandable why brisket is seen as a tough cut to get just right.