The Cut Of Meat Most Pitmasters Agree Is The Toughest To Get Right
There are certain things you can do to grill like a master, even if you may only be a beginner yourself. But there are some cuts of meat that prove challenging for even the most seasoned barbecue pro. In fact, considering how popular it is, it might surprise the uninitiated to find out that brisket is quite the finicky cut — at least, that's what many grill enthusiasts are saying online. And they're even backed up by professionals in the field — just ask Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ.
When we asked, chef Abdoo told Chowhound which cut he deems the hardest to smoke, and he concurred with the prevailing sentiment: "For me, the most challenging cut to master is brisket. It's a long cook, often 12 to 14 hours or more depending on size, and there are countless variables that can go wrong over that time." You have to consider not only prepping the meat correctly, such as the right amount of fat to trim off a brisket, but you've also got external factors to consider, as Abdoo told us these include "temperature spikes or dips, [and] too much or too little smoke." Even the wood plays a huge role, as Abdoo explained, "if it's too old or too dry, it can produce an unpleasant smoke flavor." With this many variables, it's understandable why brisket is seen as a tough cut to get just right.
Chef's tips to make your brisket barbecuing life easier
Executive Chef Matt Abdoo is well aware of the potentially mercurial nature of barbecuing brisket, saying that it "demands patience, precision, and attention from start to finish." In such a case, it's probably best not to completely wing it. If you don't want to start with a more beginner-friendly and inexpensive cut of meat to barbecue and you're dead-set on tackling this challenge head on, Abdoo has some extra words of wisdom (and a couple of tool recommendations) to make your brisket barbecuing experience as worry-free as can be.
As with many smoked and grilled meats, keeping track of the internal temperature is key. With this in mind, Abdoo says that "two tools can make brisket a lot easier, a digital instant-read thermometer and a wireless thermometer to track both the internal temperature of the meat and your smoker. That constant monitoring takes a lot of the guesswork out of the process."
When it comes to handling the brisket itself, either mid-cook or once it's ready to come off, he recommends "[wearing] cotton gloves underneath nitrile or latex gloves when handling the brisket, especially when wrapping it in butcher paper, so you can manage the hot meat comfortably and safely." You don't need any extra hassle with this meat, so follow the experts and make your brisket well worth any challenges you may face.