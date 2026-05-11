You've Tried Coffee Ice Cubes, But There's A Better (Creamier) Fix For Watery Cold Brew

There are few annoyances worse than deciding whether to drink those last sips of watery, ice-laden cold brew or toss them. While freezing leftover coffee into ice cubes prevents diluted drinks, it's not a perfect solution; the slowly melting cubes could make your morning java too strong and bitter. Fortunately, the simple fix for this problem is just as easy, and can actually make your cold brew better the longer it sits. We are, of course, talking about milk ice cubes.

Unlike coffee cubes, milk cubes make your cold brew creamier over time while still keeping it at the perfect chilled temperature. The best part is this hack is extremely simple, and you can freeze any kind of milk: skim, whole, and pretty much any kind of plant milk you can name. Just fill an ice cube tray with milk, let it freeze, and pop a few cubes into your drink before going about your day.

One of the only pitfalls to watch out for when using milk ice cubes is that the fat separates from the rest of the milk as it freezes. This can give your perfectly brewed iced coffee a grainy texture as the milk cubes thaw. It's still safe to drink, but if the texture bothers you, you can use a small handheld milk frother to blitz away the grains. Another solution involves sticking to lower fat milks since the separation is less noticeable.