For Juicy Fried Pork Chops With An Extra Kick, Reach For This Ingredient
Once you perfect fried pork chops for maximum juiciness, you can tinker with all kinds of ways to imbue them with novel flavors. A pulverized potato chip coating can add tons of taste sensations to crisp, fried pork chops, for example. Adapting your batter can make a big impact, too, and Buffalo sauce is just the zippy addition to easily give a kick to fried pork chops. You can buy our favorite Buffalo sauce varieties or whip some up at home with little more than Frank's RedHot, butter, and standard pantry seasonings.
Use enough Buffalo sauce to tint your batter a bit orange to impart its flavor. The more vibrant the hue, the more intense the finish — but don't dilute the buttermilk (or other liquid base) you're using. Try to achieve more of a pale sherbet shade, rather than a traffic cone saturation, to ensure your batter performs to your usual expectations while getting enough of the Buffalo sauce's signature zing. Once your chops are covered, you can still fry them how you normally would for a totally new take on your standard swine.
More ways to give fried pork chops Buffalo sauce-adjacent flair
The obvious way to impart more Buffalo inspo to pork chops is to serve an extra ramekin of Buffalo sauce on the side. Some creamy blue cheese, the likes of which is typically served with classic Buffalo wings, would hammer the point home. Heck, you could even plate some celery sticks for a total homage to the bar food favorite. You could also keep it more entrée oriented with an accompanying salad that still puts a fine point on the whole concept.
Celery Victor is an elegant way to reinterpret the usual Buffalo wing side while still capturing the titular vegetable's crisp, fresh bite. One can make it as elaborately as they wish, but it can also be prepared simply by simmering celery hearts and aromatics in stock, chilling, and lightly coating with dressing. Although that blue cheese would bring it all back full circle, a zesty vinaigrette is typically more delicious in this case, and it still cuts through hearty Buffalo sauce-fried pork chops quite nicely.