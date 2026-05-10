For Juicy Fried Pork Chops With An Extra Kick, Reach For This Ingredient

Once you perfect fried pork chops for maximum juiciness, you can tinker with all kinds of ways to imbue them with novel flavors. A pulverized potato chip coating can add tons of taste sensations to crisp, fried pork chops, for example. Adapting your batter can make a big impact, too, and Buffalo sauce is just the zippy addition to easily give a kick to fried pork chops. You can buy our favorite Buffalo sauce varieties or whip some up at home with little more than Frank's RedHot, butter, and standard pantry seasonings.

Use enough Buffalo sauce to tint your batter a bit orange to impart its flavor. The more vibrant the hue, the more intense the finish — but don't dilute the buttermilk (or other liquid base) you're using. Try to achieve more of a pale sherbet shade, rather than a traffic cone saturation, to ensure your batter performs to your usual expectations while getting enough of the Buffalo sauce's signature zing. Once your chops are covered, you can still fry them how you normally would for a totally new take on your standard swine.