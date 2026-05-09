The Cornstarch Alternative That's Perfect For Thickening Simmered Sauces

Whether you're trying your hand at making Martha Stewart's iconically delicious beef stew or putting a secret ingredient in your chili that packs a punch, there's nothing more satisfying than a spoonful of perfectly simmered ingredients draped in a thick, rich sauce. Of course, getting your sauce or gravy to the right consistency without overcooking all your other ingredients into a mushy mess can be tricky.

The same goes for building a sauce by itself, such as a bone broth gravy or herby marinara — typically, a cornstarch slurry or flour-based roux are the best solutions for achieving a smooth, thick pasta sauce. However, arrowroot powder has entered the chat, and it may just become your next pantry staple. Neutral in flavor with virtually no odor, arrowroot powder looks and feels a lot like cornstarch, but it's made from the arrowroot plant native to West India. It's also gluten-free, making it an ideal alternative for those with gluten sensitivity or corn allergies.

The best part is that arrowroot powder may actually be the superior thickener, as it takes much less time than cornstarch to tighten up your sauces and stews. Additionally, while cornstarch has a tendency to turn acidic recipes cloudy — such as tomato or cranberry sauce — arrowroot powder will keep them transparent with a glossy finish and silky mouthfeel. Just whisk it with cold water to make a slurry and add it to your recipe as you would cornstarch.