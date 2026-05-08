Slippery Oven Knobs? Here's How To Completely Remove That Grease And Grime

There is nothing worse than a grease-laden stovetop and oven. And sometimes it may seem like there is no amount of scrubbing that will rid its knobs of the caked-on mess. But there are a few tips and tricks that you can use to tackle this issue. It just takes a little patience, planning ahead, and some basic cleaning supplies you likely already have on hand.

First, make sure you begin at a time when others won't need the stove. You'll want to plan for around an hour of cleaning to be safe and double-check that your appliance has removable knobs (if it doesn't, we'll cover another cleaning method later). This is partly because you'll need to fully remove the greasy knobs, rendering the burners unusable. Ensure the stovetop is still off once removed, then place the knobs in a container of warm, soapy water to help break down grime. While the knobs soak, you may as well also use a butter knife to clean the gaps between your stove and countertop.

If you choose to submerge the knobs, don't leave them soaking for more than 15 minutes. If the knobs sit for too long, you may risk damaging their surface coating and markings. That said, soaking might not be the best option for your appliance's knobs if they feature any parts or materials that shouldn't get wet. In that case, you can use the soapy water mixture to wipe off the knobs directly and place them on a towel to dry. In the meantime, use a soft cloth to clean the surface underneath. Allow all components to dry entirely before replacing your clean knobs on the stove.