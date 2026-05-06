Comforting Crock-Pot Chicken And Gravy Is Just 4 Ingredients Away

Southern comfort dishes never fail to disappoint, and chicken and gravy is no exception. There are several recipes to pick from when it comes to undeniably good chicken and gravy techniques, but don't overlook the benefits of bringing out the Crock-Pot version for this classic meal. The beauty of cooking meals in your Crock-Pot is simplicity and less hands-on cooking, and it gets even better when the ingredients are minimal. The ingredients you'll need for this easy Crock-Pot version are chicken breasts, chicken broth, canned cream of chicken soup, and brown gravy mix.

Even with the low number of ingredients, this chicken-based dish works will since slow-cooked meals have a reputation for giving you succulent meat that absorbs all the rich flavors in the pot. Simply prepare the gravy by mixing in the packets with the canned cream of chicken soup and broth, and lightly season the chicken breasts on both sides as you like. All that's left is to let the chicken cook in the liquid and then tear it into shredded pieces with a fork after it's done — that's it.

The Crock-Pot chicken and gravy benefits from four to six hours of low and slow cooking. The simple methods allows the ingredients to come together to offer a low-effort, minimally seasoned but highly comforting meal. The meal is especially useful for those wanting the comfort of a classic dish while on a budget. It can be served with rice, which is also wallet-friendly, and seasoned with salt, black pepper, and any other preferred spices to usher in some balance and bring out the flavors a little more.