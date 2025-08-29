The Slow Cooker Staple Meal You're Not Adding Hot Sauce To (But Should Be)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The textures of any good chili depend on contrast, with soft beans, hearty ground beef, silky sauce, fresh cilantro, crispy peppers, and creamy cheese and sour cream. The flavors, on the other hand, need to meld together so the chili tastes well-balanced. The secret to combining all the ingredients' flavors is time, and lots of it. A slow-cooked chili simmered for several hours tastes good; eat it the next day, and it'll usually taste even better.

Unlike many slow-cooked dishes that require occasional monitoring or stirring, making chili in a slow cooker is a turn-on-and-walk-away process. The flavors of the ingredients develop on the cooker's low heat over several hours. However, there are a few things you can do to ensure that the richest flavors develop. One is browning the meat and sautéing any vegetables beforehand to concentrate flavor. The other is adding a sufficient range of ingredients to give your chili those punchy tasting notes. While you may be in the habit of layering on hot sauce only when serving, it can actually work better when used as an ingredient instead of a topping.

A good hot sauce will channel many of the tasting notes that should appear in chili — heat, acidity, and a balance of sweet and savory. When cooked slow and low, these flavors bloom and permeate through the other ingredients. Considering chili is often made using cheaper cuts of beef, the right hot sauce could help elevate your next batch of chili by infusing complexity and controlled heat, and a good place to start is with this spicy slow cooker beef chili recipe.