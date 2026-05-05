The Diner That Has Sold 4 Winning Million Dollar Lottery Tickets Since 2024

Sometimes, you get lucky. And, sometimes, you just get really, really lucky. When it comes to the Old South Diner in Nantucket — an island in Massachusetts famous for its delicious scallops – customers are basically sitting in a pot of gold at the bottom of a rainbow. That's because, since 2024, four different people have won $1 million or more through lottery tickets sold at the diner.

South Diner's ongoing lottery luck started in March 2024 hit a $1 million prize. In June, another winner scored $2 million on a $50 scratch ticket, followed shortly by a local chef who also won $1 million. Most recently, in February 2026, a Nantucket resident won $2 million on a $20 scratch ticket and opted for a $1.3 million lump-sum payout.

Apparently, if you're feeling lucky –– or maybe more so if you're feeling really unlucky –– the Old South Diner is a spot to regain your form. And, no surprise, many locals have rolled the dice and visited the diner to purchase a lottery ticket or two. The restaurant's lottery sales have increased by 37% since 2024, according to Fox News.