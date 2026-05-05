The Diner That Has Sold 4 Winning Million Dollar Lottery Tickets Since 2024
Sometimes, you get lucky. And, sometimes, you just get really, really lucky. When it comes to the Old South Diner in Nantucket — an island in Massachusetts famous for its delicious scallops – customers are basically sitting in a pot of gold at the bottom of a rainbow. That's because, since 2024, four different people have won $1 million or more through lottery tickets sold at the diner.
South Diner's ongoing lottery luck started in March 2024 hit a $1 million prize. In June, another winner scored $2 million on a $50 scratch ticket, followed shortly by a local chef who also won $1 million. Most recently, in February 2026, a Nantucket resident won $2 million on a $20 scratch ticket and opted for a $1.3 million lump-sum payout.
Apparently, if you're feeling lucky –– or maybe more so if you're feeling really unlucky –– the Old South Diner is a spot to regain your form. And, no surprise, many locals have rolled the dice and visited the diner to purchase a lottery ticket or two. The restaurant's lottery sales have increased by 37% since 2024, according to Fox News.
Old South Diner is more than just winning lottery tickets
Though the Old South Diner (also known as "Dragon by the Sea") has made national news for its lottery-winning streak, the restaurant has also made its fame from a wildly eclectic menu. The diner says it offers the only Chinese food on Nantucket — represented by its egg rolls, pork dumplings, crab rangoons, fried rice combinations, and lo mein.
That's straightforward enough, but here's where things get wild. The diner also offers Buffalo wings, quesadillas, chicken sandwiches, cold cut sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, baked ravioli, and even pizza. The incredible range of cuisine offerings is enough to give you whiplash. It's like a local version of the Cheesecake Factory – a little bit of everything. While there are some diner meals worth avoiding, there is likely something for everyone on this menu.
So the ultimate story here is that the Old South Diner — or is it the Dragon by the Sea? — might be worth a visit if you are ever near Massachusetts. Not only could you experience a life-changing whirlwind of lottery cash, but you'll also have the chance to taste everything this restaurant's menu has to offer. We've never been there ourselves, but we'd bet a million bucks that the Old South Diner knows how to crank out pretty good Chinese food ... and pizza ... and quesadillas ... and hot dogs ... you get the picture.