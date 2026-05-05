Hawaiian macaroni salad isn't your typical macaroni salad — it's better. Also known as mac salad, the side dish is a staple of Hawaiian plate lunches and a favorite of locals. It's so popular, in fact, that beloved Hawaiian chain Zippy's makes 46,000 pounds of the stuff each month. Unlike regular macaroni salad, Hawaiian mac salad doesn't use mustard, and many recipes don't use vinegar (though some say it's better with it and gives it a necessary tang). What it does use, however, is a whole bunch of mayonnaise — and it absolutely must be either Best Foods or Hellmann's brand mayonnaise.

Perhaps the most important characteristic of the dish, however, is the fact that you're actually supposed to overcook the elbow pasta by boiling it for an extra three to four minutes. This gets the pasta to an ideal texture for soaking up the mayonnaise (and is a "mistake" that should be used when making any pasta salad). Once overcooked, you'll add all of the other ingredients: shredded carrots, onions, milk, sugar, and, depending who you ask, apple cider vinegar or rice wine vinegar. It's a simple dish, which is exactly how it's meant to be. That said, adding in a few extra (approved) ingredients is also okay — we're talking potatoes, extra onions, or celery.