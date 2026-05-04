Jelly Donuts Are The Secret To Unforgettable Fruity French Toast

If you love both jelly doughnuts and French toast, we have great news: there's a sweet and delicious way to enjoy both of them for breakfast at the same time. All you need to do is give your favorite jelly doughnut the French toast treatment. Dipped in a custard mixture and pan-fried, jelly doughnuts take on a beautifully sweet, crisp texture on the outside while the jelly inside warms into a fruity, syrupy goo. Syrup is certainly tasty on this breakfast treat, but it's optional since the jelly basically acts like a syrup once you cut into the doughnut.

The process for making this indulgent breakfast is extremely similar to making French toast with ordinary slices of bread. You use the same cinnamon-dusted milk and egg mixture to coat the outside of each doughnut before laying them into a hot pan awash with a thin layer of bubbly butter. That sizzling butter adds richness without overshadowing the flavors of the doughnut, whereas something like olive oil might.

It's worth mentioning that jelly doughnuts are a little more fragile than bread, especially once soaked in the custard, so it's important to take your time and handle them gently when placing them in the pan and flipping them. It's a fantastic way to revive day-old, stale jellies. Just as dry bread is the best kind for making French toast, stale doughnuts are the best for making the upgraded version of this breakfast favorite.