Make Pot Roast Even More Hearty And Filling With This Easy Canned Addition
A recipe born out of necessity that eventually became part of America's culinary zeitgeist, pot roast has been one of our favorite budget-friendly meals since the late 1800s. Many are once again embracing this vintage meal to help their grocery budget go further as prices continue to rise. If you're counting on leftovers as part of your meal prep or simply need a cheap, tasty way to get more fiber into your diet, pot roast is surprisingly doubly delicious with a few cups of pinto beans added to the mix.
In addition to fiber, pinto beans also give this meal an extra hit of protein, and they're delicious with an earthy, nutty taste that's just the tiniest bit sweet. Simmered in the slow cooker with a juicy, fatty beef chuck roast, the beans take on a creamy texture that's almost gravy-like, giving your pot roast a similar taste and texture to a nice, thick chili, especially if you experiment with the seasonings that typically belong in a pot roast.
Though elevating pot roast with pinto beans is pretty simple, the method varies between using canned or dried beans. Dried beans should be soaked overnight in cool water, then added to the bottom of the slow cooker where they can soak up lots of moisture and get tender and creamy. Canned beans come precooked and are already soft and tender, so adding them an hour or two before your pot roast is done ensures they'll absorb a ton of flavor without getting mushy.
Leaning into the beans when choosing flavors + serving suggestions
Though the typical 3-ingredient weeknight slow cooker pot roast relies on the hearty flavors of things like onion soup mix and canned mushroom soup, these might clash with the pinto beans by overshadowing their subtly delicious flavor, turning them into bland little balls of starch. Instead, it's a good idea to lean into flavor profiles that typically feature pinto beans, such as the tangy sweetness in baked beans, seasonings in spicy Mexican carnitas, or Southwest barbecue-style flavors.
Adding a few nice, big squeezes of your favorite barbecue sauce is one of the easiest ways to do this, along with spices like cumin and cayenne pepper. A little brown sugar or maple syrup and apple cider vinegar round out the sweet spiciness to create a gorgeously mellow, complex, sweet acidity. If you're in the mood for something spicier, feel free to add things like chipotle peppers in adobo, canned green chilis, or even a jar of your favorite salsa. Just be sure to add something fresh, like a chopped onion and some smashed garlic cloves to eradicate the tinny flavor some canned ingredients have.
It's also a good idea to play into your seasonings when deciding how to serve your pot roast. Try exchanging mashed potatoes for herby roasted potatoes, or the typical carrots and celery for sauteed bell peppers and onions instead. Rice is also a great option, especially tossed together with fresh cilantro (if you have it) and lime juice.