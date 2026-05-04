Make Pot Roast Even More Hearty And Filling With This Easy Canned Addition

A recipe born out of necessity that eventually became part of America's culinary zeitgeist, pot roast has been one of our favorite budget-friendly meals since the late 1800s. Many are once again embracing this vintage meal to help their grocery budget go further as prices continue to rise. If you're counting on leftovers as part of your meal prep or simply need a cheap, tasty way to get more fiber into your diet, pot roast is surprisingly doubly delicious with a few cups of pinto beans added to the mix.

In addition to fiber, pinto beans also give this meal an extra hit of protein, and they're delicious with an earthy, nutty taste that's just the tiniest bit sweet. Simmered in the slow cooker with a juicy, fatty beef chuck roast, the beans take on a creamy texture that's almost gravy-like, giving your pot roast a similar taste and texture to a nice, thick chili, especially if you experiment with the seasonings that typically belong in a pot roast.

Though elevating pot roast with pinto beans is pretty simple, the method varies between using canned or dried beans. Dried beans should be soaked overnight in cool water, then added to the bottom of the slow cooker where they can soak up lots of moisture and get tender and creamy. Canned beans come precooked and are already soft and tender, so adding them an hour or two before your pot roast is done ensures they'll absorb a ton of flavor without getting mushy.