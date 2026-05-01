What The Taco Bell Menu Looked Like In 1985

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Taco Bell looked pretty different in 1985 — and we're not just talking about the much lower prices (though, to be fair, it's still pretty cheap despite everything). The menu itself was also far simpler, with new items rolling out more frequently. And this was a few years before Taco Bell started the trend of fast food chains partnering with major movie blockbusters for marketing promotions (the first being "Batman" in 1989), so it was truly all about the food.

Some of the chain's future bestsellers were just being introduced, while others were still in early development. A few discontinued items even went on to inspire future menu staples, so in a way, are they ever really lost? Who's to say. Regardless, Taco Bell has changed a lot over the years — here's a look back at what the menu looked like in 1985 (and RIP to these delicious treats).