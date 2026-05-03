These Beautiful Flowers Will Help Your Zucchini Grow Bigger Than Ever

Whether you're a first-time gardener trying to avoid the mistake of overplanting or starting a container garden with limited space, you can't go wrong with zucchini. These beautiful summer squash first produce sturdy vines studded with silky, yellow flowers before transforming into the delicious fruits of your labor. Additionally, a well-tended grouping of vines almost always produce more zucchini than you need, meaning you have plenty of home-grown veg to freeze, jar, or pickle for a taste of summer sun during the long, cold winter.

Of course, that's assuming your zukes pollinate properly and remain pest-free, something made much easier by embracing the practice of companion planting in your garden. In particular, zinnia flowers are an excellent companion for zucchini, not just because they align alphabetically, but also because zinnias' gorgeous, brightly colored petals attract all the right bugs to your garden. This fosters healthy pollination and helps deter and eradicate pests, such as vine borers, squash bugs, aphids, and cucumber beetles.

Zinnias do this by bringing in various pollinators, including bees and butterflies, along with beneficial predatory insects such as ladybugs, parasitic wasps, and lacewings. The pollinators are more likely to service your zucchini blossoms if they're already enjoying the zinnias. The promise of nectar is also a draw for the aforementioned predatory insects since they feed on it to help keep their energy high for hunting down and predating common garden pests. Zinnia petals are also edible, and are perfect for natural confetti on desserts.