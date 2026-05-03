For The Fluffiest Bakery-Style Cupcakes, Reach For This Type Of Flour

Baking is scientific and can easily go wrong if you even slightly deviate from a recipe. This is especially the case when it comes to cupcakes and different types of flour. Many bakers keep all-purpose flour stocked up as it's useful across many recipes. But a simple flour swap can make all the difference in the texture of your cupcakes. For fluffy cupcakes with the delicate, light crumb you'd find at a bakery, swap all-purpose flour for cake flour in your next bake.

Not all flour is made the same. Many varieties contain different types of wheat with varied protein content percentages. Cake flour is made with soft wheat, meaning it contains a higher starch content and less protein than any other type of flour. For instance, all-purpose flour contains around 8% to 12% protein (depending on producer). Meanwhile, some brands of cake flour contain just 6% to 8% protein, though other brands can contain up to 10%.

Once you combine your flour with water, it forms gluten strands. Because higher protein percentages create more of these strands, the resulting cupcakes will be denser. If instead you opt for cake flour, the end result is less glutinous and less chewy. This type of flour has a finely milled, silken texture, and its low protein-to-starch ratio increases its absorbency. This, along with the chlorine gas used to whiten the flour, is what results in a lighter, moist bake. You can use cake flour across most delicate recipes to achieve a light crumb. However, for hearty, ingredient-packed treats like carrot cake cupcakes, stick to all-purpose flour to provide the necessary structure.